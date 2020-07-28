Construction on a bicycle pump track planned for Quarry Park will be delayed until next year at the earliest, San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said at last week’s Granada Community Services District meeting.
Calderon said construction won’t begin until April 30, 2021, at the earliest, noting the project was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, planners had hoped the project would be finished in January 2021.
“We are most certainly not going to hit that timeframe, but we will be getting this constructed as quickly as possible,” Calderon said.
Plans for a pump track, which is a dirt recreation area for bicyclists, in Quarry Park began this year after Coastside bike enthusiasts built their own, on county land, without a permit.
Calderon said county staff are currently surveying the site and assessing environmental impacts through the California Environmental Quality Act process. Later, project alternatives will be presented to the public for comment, led by landscape architecture firm Gates and Associates. Calderon also said the project will require a Coastal Development Permit prior to construction.
Calderon said he hopes to continue to work with Coastside Mountain Bikers and other groups to gather public input and poll potential users of the pump track to make sure it reflects what the community wants to see.
