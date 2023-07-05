Over the past 25 years Puente de la Costa Sur has become a trusted resource aiding thousands of individuals by providing a bridge between services and families living in the communities of Pescadero, La Honda, Loma Mar and San Gregorio. Yet during that quarter century the organization never held an open house before last week.
On Friday afternoon close to 100 supporters, partners, elected officials and families who have benefited from Puente’s services gathered at the Pescadero nonprofit to hear about new and ongoing projects as well as the challenges that lie ahead. Puente staff offered tours of facilities and guests enjoyed tacos on a warm afternoon.
Executive Director Rita Mancera showed off the new childcare center that she said is 90 percent complete. Puente received a permit for the new space several years ago but put plans on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe to bring young children together. New flooring that will complete the renovated space should arrive soon, Mancera said. When installed, the colorful floor will complement other new furnishings and appliances in the one-room facility.
Eight children ranging in age from 14 to 36 months will begin spending their days at Puente within the next few weeks. Mancera said the capacity and a waiting list filled quickly.
The new daycare center is just one of the various services provided by Puente with support from San Mateo County and numerous foundations, corporations and individual donors. Mancera said that over the past year requests for financial assistance have been most pressing. In the 12-month period ending June 30 Puente provided $580,000 in support for individuals and families in need. When possible the group steps in to help them make rent payments or assist with medical and dental expenses.
“Sometimes,” Mancera said, “a small fee for an attorney is all that’s needed to help someone complete necessary immigration procedures.” She said that sometimes the bureaucracy that people face becomes so complicated that she calls them spider cases, “because you follow the web to figure out what’s going on.”
Puente’s longevity and the trust the team has built make the nonprofit a reliable resource for local residents facing all manner of issues. Mancera said people come into the office seeking help understanding IRS notices, collection letters or other matters.
“Sometimes it’s just a bank statement that gets an immigrant worried because they’ve never seen one before,” she said.
The group also provides healthcare services, youth programs and weekly social events.
Looking ahead Mancera said the South Coast needs more affordable housing.
Although advocates have identified prospective properties and donors have provided initial support, the lack of access to water remains a considerable obstacle to building new homes in Pescadero.
