Puente de la Costa Sur

Puente de la Costa Sur Executive Director Rita Mancera speaks to a gathering at the organization’s open house on Friday.

 Photo courtesy Puente

Over the past 25 years Puente de la Costa Sur has become a trusted resource aiding thousands of individuals by providing a bridge between services and families living in the communities of Pescadero, La Honda, Loma Mar and San Gregorio. Yet during that quarter century the organization never held an open house before last week. 

On Friday afternoon close to 100 supporters, partners, elected officials and families who have benefited from Puente’s services gathered at the Pescadero nonprofit to hear about new and ongoing projects as well as the challenges that lie ahead. Puente staff offered tours of facilities and guests enjoyed tacos on a warm afternoon.

