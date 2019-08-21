Puente de la Costa Sur, a South Coast nonprofit organization, is holding its annual Fall Harvest Celebration on Sept. 22. The event will be located at La Honda Gardens and will run from 3 to 6 p.m.
“The purpose of this community event is to appreciate sponsors, donors, participants, and volunteers,” said Delma Soult, Puente’s development director.
Puente plans to thank many in attendance for their help throughout the year.
The celebration will help to pay for 40 programs Puente offers for its community. A raffle will also be held featuring items donated by local businesses and supporters, according to the organization’s website.
“Puente is also looking for more sponsors (for the event),” Soult said.
Local chef Aaron Little will prepare food and desserts while music plays in the background. Puente’s Ballet Folklorico will perform four dances in the beginning for all to see. Any children who attend the event with their parents will be entertained with fun activities.
Puente urges those interested to make reservations as more than 250 guests are expected to attend. To reserve a spot, visit mypuente.org/fall-harvest-reservations/. For details or sponsorship opportunities, contact Alejandra Ortega, aortega@mypuente.org or (650) 264-4100.
