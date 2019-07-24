Puente Fun Run coming

  1. Home
Puente de la Costa Sur is hosting their seventh annual 5K run/walk on Aug. 18 at 620 North St., Pescadero. The event spans 3.1 miles from Stage Road to North Street and then back. 

The 5K run/walk was created to support the health and wellness programs Puente provides on the South Coast, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Those who register early will pay $12. After Aug. 1, it will be $15. Registering gets participants a Fun Run T-shirt, water station privileges, finish line snacks, drinks — and for the winners — a prize.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at around 10 a.m. Participants must sign a waiver on the day of the event and should also bring a valid piece of identification. 

Some participants wear veggie or fruit  costumes, in keeping with the event’s theme. Dogs are welcome to participate too.

Register at brownpapertickets.com/event/4284153.

