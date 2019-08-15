Cabrillo Unified School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District schools are back in session with some new teachers, principals and students.
At Kings Mountain Elementary, school started at 7:45 a.m. with kids lining up by grade and marching to form a large circle with many parents filming and taking photos of every moment.
Three students stood in the center with flags.
“Hats off,” the first one said.
“Salute,” the next said.
“Pledge,” the final student added as a cue to start the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Then, site coordinator and teacher Debbie Silveria led the parents and children in a song,
“Rise and shine and welcome to school today,” she had them sing in whispers, in shouts and with hand motions.
As children ran through long tunnels formed by people holding their hands up together, new and returning parents were ushered into the library where tea, coffee and pastries awaited them. During “Tea and Tissues,” these parents had a chance to ask new principal Holly Wade and a Kings Mountain Associated Parents board member questions and learn about the upcoming events.
Wade wasn’t the only new face at area schools today. Anne Cildir had her first day of school as principal of Farallone View Elementary School and Kevin Allen arrived back to Pescadero High School no longer as a teacher but as principal.
What’s next? Cabrillo Unified’s schools back-to-school nights are coming up fast. A calendar is available on the district’s website with the dates and times for each school.
