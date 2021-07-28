If you have something to say about public safety or law enforcement in Half Moon Bay, Saturday is your chance to let the city know.
As part of an ongoing effort to gather broader input and address public safety, the Half Moon Bay City Council is hosting a special meeting on law enforcement at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Library. After a summary of the city’s previous outreach efforts over the past year, the rest of the meeting will be an open forum for the public to discuss any ideas, problems or concerns about law enforcement and safety.
City Council members and staff will be in attendance. For questions about the event, contact Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester at mchidester@hmbcity.com.
— August Howell
Assuming your version is correct, humans make mistakes and everyone should do what they can to minimize them through training of officers and accountability when unnecessary force is used. But the current discussion based on a "report" by two city councilmembers is not really about those things. If you read the report itself (I have) it is woke-ness personified, based on the premise that policing itself is racist, and calling for transferring funding from police to social workers and the like. They may not want to admit it, but it is the very epitome of "Defund the Police." It is the last thing we need, especially with the recent reckless placement of a homeless shelter downtown.
The police shot Sandra Harmon in the back while her hands were in the air and the empty shotgun above her head. She tried to give up. She is dead: -- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
Chinedu Okobi was a mentally ill but harmless man. He j walked on El Camino. He did not comply with orders to stop. A bunch of cops showed up. They would not backdown. They tazed him and piled on.
There were no reports of bad guys in the vicinity. There was no reason to assume Okobi was dangerous to anybody. Not even himself as he was careful to wait until it was safe to cross the street. Yet fifteen minutes after Mr. Okobi j walked, he was dead: -- https://medium.com/afrosapiophile/chinedu-okobi-8e2fe42dba3e
We can do better.
