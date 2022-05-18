The Cabrillo Unified School District and several community organizations invite the public to attend the “Wellness Festival: Celebrating Resilience in Connection” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the multipurpose room at Cunha Intermediate School. The school is located at 600 Church St.
The goal of the event is to promote wellness and mental health. The organizers hope that the gathering can highlight the resilience of community and the role of connectedness in supporting mental health. The festival addresses six dimensions of wellness: social, emotional, intellectual, physical, spiritual and environmental.
The afternoon program will include speakers, Baile Folklorico dance performances, raffles, wellness booths, provider information and food.
CoastPride, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and El Centro de la Libertad are joining the school district to organize the festival.
Anyone interested in additional information can contact Caroline Morton, mental health coordinator for Cabrillo Unified, at mortonc@cabrillo.k12.ca.us.
