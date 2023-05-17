The Half Moon Bay City Council and Planning Commission last week held a joint meeting to discuss the first draft of the city’s latest Housing Element, a state-mandated planning document that will guide housing development in the city for the next eight years.
The Housing Element is part of a required general plan that municipalities like Half Moon Bay have to create under state law. It’s meant to identify and permit enough new development to meet Half Moon Bay’s part of the region’s housing needs. These Regional Housing Needs Allocation figures are given by the state to jurisdictions every eight years since 1969.
Now in the sixth cycle of the program, the city is obligated to plan for 480 units from 2023 to 2031, twice the allotment from the previous eight-year cycle. Two-hundred and eighty-five units must be for low and very-low-income households. The document is supposed to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs while outlining goals and policies to reach those targets. Each Housing Element is submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for review and compliance.
The 30-day public review period ended on Tuesday. The city has to submit a draft to the state by May 31, and HCD will then start a 90-day review. Staff will likely get a letter from the state advising changes for a second draft. That will involve another public hearing with the Planning Commission and City Council.
City officials called the plan a pragmatic yet bold approach to addressing local housing issues. Staff noted that the new plan represents a shift in affordable housing policy for two key reasons. The first is that it dovetails with the Local Coastal Land Use Plan approved in 2021, which provided the foundation for the housing sites inventory and concentrated new development within a “Town Center” boundary. The second is that it builds on efforts the City Council put in place like approving Affordable Housing Fund Allocation guidelines, developers' desire to build on 555 Kelly Avenue, and establishing a short-term rental ordinance to preserve housing stock.
“The Local Coastal Land Use Plan really reset the stage for what we can look forward to doing with this Housing Element,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said.
There are many objectives, initiatives and projects stated in the plan. One involves reducing parking requirements for multifamily and mixed-use developments. Others could have financial consequences, such as a potential tenant relocation assistance ordinance that could see landlords provide temporary free rent if major health and safety code violations are found.
During last week’s meeting, some residents thought the city should slow housing growth. One woman thought the city wasn’t thinking enough about how new housing would impact communities and that the discourse around affordable housing was turning into a class debate.
Others lamented that low-income housing wasn’t built quickly in the last cycle compared to single-family homes. There was vocal support for housing essential service workers, teachers and farmworkers.
“As we think about big projects, like 80 units here or 40 units there, it’s important to think about how we integrate this housing in, and it’s balanced in the right way so people don’t think they’re losing something special about their neighborhood,” Planning Commissioner Rick Hernandez said.
Eleven-year-old Krystal Hernandez Avila spoke passionately about the lack of privacy she and other kids her age deal with in cramped quarters.
“Living in one room with my parents and siblings is really hard for me and a lot of kids living my experience,” she said. She noted that her crowded housing often limits her attention to homework.
“It’s sad we look at our parents not having any money to even rent an apartment because the rent is too high,” she said.
The housing inventory selected to meet the RHNA allocation is divided into three categories: Pipeline Projects (which have an application in the works), accessory dwelling units (across various income levels) and Housing Opportunity Sites. The latter could have up to 255 low- and very-low-income units. Two key sites are the city’s corporation yard on Stone Pine Road and Cabrillo Unified School District’s conceptual plan for 60 faculty and staff units at Hatch Elementary School. For accessory dwelling units, the city is considering permitting 14 ADUs per year, or 112 for the eight-year planning period.
A new section of the document required by the state is called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing. Half Moon Bay’s Housing Coordinator Mike Noce said it’s meant to address access to opportunities, segregation, discrimination and other inequities. Staff says concentrating development near downtown and services is a way to meet those requirements. City staff is likely going to study how to craft an ordinance to prioritize the proposed affordable housing for people already living on the coast.
“I believe that housing is a right,” Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said. “And I believe this document sets the table. We’ve come a long way. Affordability is the pillar.”
