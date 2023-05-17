The Half Moon Bay City Council and Planning Commission last week held a joint meeting to discuss the first draft of the city’s latest Housing Element, a state-mandated planning document that will guide housing development in the city for the next eight years. 

The Housing Element is part of a required general plan that municipalities like Half Moon Bay have to create under state law. It’s meant to identify and permit enough new development to meet Half Moon Bay’s part of the region’s housing needs. These Regional Housing Needs Allocation figures are given by the state to jurisdictions every eight years since 1969.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories