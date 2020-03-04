Three companies are moving forward with plans to grow and harvest cannabis in greenhouses on Oku Flower Farm in Pescadero.
Environmental documents, published by the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department last week, found no significant environmental impact of the planned cannabis cultivation facilities. Public comment for the project is open until the end of March.
The three companies, CaliDutch, KloneCo and Ono Associates, each plan to lease more than 50,000 square feet of greenhouse space from the farm. According to Project Planner Laura Richstone, CaliDutch and Ono Associates will cultivate the plants all the way through their flowering stage and harvest buds
to be sold to dispensaries or
to be used in cannabis products, while KloneCo plans to solely operate as a nursery and will not produce flowering plants.
Richstone said more than half the facility will be maintained by Oku Flower Farm and will continue to be used to grow flowers and other produce. She said that cannabis production cannot legally take the place of other agriculture production, but because the greenhouses were sitting empty, no agriculture will be displaced in this case.
In a written statement to the Review, Steve Oku, owner of Oku Flower Farm, wrote that tapping into cannabis cultivation is vital to keep his farm alive in light of the dying flower cultivation market in the country.
Because of changes to U.S. and South American trade policies, Oku wrote, domestic flower growers can no longer stay competitive with international growers. Partnering with cannabis growers will allow him to stay in business and his employees to keep their jobs.
“We wish to give thanks to the Board of Supervisors who have allowed our multigeneration family business to have a hope to survive,” Oku wrote. “Without this opportunity, we would have had to close our doors and let many of our employees go.”
Oku said he is diving into the cannabis business himself as a minority partner of Ono Associates, and in his statement he wrote about the health benefits of cannabis, which he sees as reasons to support its cultivation and use. He said he has a close relationship with the other two tenants and trusts them to make good use of the space.
According to the environmental report, the applicants plan to make only minor changes to the facilities, maintaining most of the infrastructure used for flower cultivation. Because of the odor associated with flowering cannabis plants, the report noted that odor control will be required at the facility.
“... both CaliDutch and Ono Associates as cultivation facilities have proposed to install charcoal filter air-scrubber
systems to control the escape of odors associated with cannabis flowering,” the report reads.
The report also said the three companies will prioritize hiring a majority of new workers from the Coastside, which KloneCo owner John Vien echoed in a statement.
“We are planning to hire locally as much as possible,” Vien wrote. “... We want to provide employment for the local residents, which have many experience(s) in (the) cut flowers industry.”
According to Vien, Pescadero’s climate is perfect for both cannabis and flower cultivation, and he plans to work collaboratively with the two other cannabis businesses occupying Oku Flower Farm.
“We are all independent operators, but this is a small industry. We will support each other as much as possible,” Vien wrote.
The environmental review is available online on the county Planning Department website. Public comment for the project is open until March 27, and anyone with questions or opinions can send their comments to Richstone at lrichstone@smcgov.org.
