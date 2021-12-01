Top prosecutors from the Bay Area and beyond are banding together in an effort to curb the kind of smash-and-grab retail thefts that have made headlines over the last month.
District attorneys from San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Joaquin counties announced on Nov. 23 that they are pledging a prosecutor from their office to collaborate in the joint effort.
“The recent premeditated retail theft, mob action in multiple cities across Northern California is intolerable and will not be accepted by district attorneys, law enforcement officials and our community members,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a prepared release.
The prosecutors pledged to share information and partner on issues like crime analytics and investigative tools as the cases come to them.
— from staff reports
