A proposed three-story hotel in Montara named Aaron’s Inn came in front of a critical public concerned about parking, traffic, light pollution and whether it was even necessary as part of the preliminary stages of planning conducted in late November.
Brain Brinkman, the designer of the 22-room hotel, gave an overview of the design and material choices, which he says prioritized longevity and muted tones to blend with the surrounding community. Brinkman said that although the project does not require approval from the Coastside Design Review Committee, its members provided valuable feedback that will inform design decisions.
Residents who attended the Nov. 17 meeting were, for the most part, critical of the project, with just a few speaking in favor of its design, location and intention.
Their main concern centered on parking and the contention that the hotel, as designed, does not provide enough parking spaces for visitors, which may create increased demand for street parking. According to the project planner, Ruemel Panglao, the 15 spaces allocated exceed the zoning requirement to provide one space for every four rooms and additional spaces for staff.
El Granada resident and Design Review Committee member Chris Johnson suggested exploring additional lower levels of parking to mitigate the parking impacts.
“I feel there needs to be some infrastructure development before we add one or two hotels,” Johnson said.
Also on residents’ minds was the effect of the project on local traffic as visitation increases. Additionally, the lack of a safe place to cross Highway 1 nearby was top of mind. Other design element concerns included the hotel’s effect on light pollution, noise, views and trash.
“We’re very concerned that the whole picture isn't considered in these projects,” said Dolores Silva, Moss Beach resident and board member of the community group Midcoast ECO, formerly known as Resist Density.
While acknowledging the owner’s desire to give Montara residents a place to welcome visitors and to create local jobs, many residents did not agree that a hotel is the best use of the property. Montara resident Catarina Williams said she moved to the community because it was quiet and private, but said Montara could use additional community spaces like a library or senior center, which would bring greater benefit to the neighborhood than would a new hotel. Other residents agreed, calling for consideration of other uses more in line with community needs.
“Really, my question is, exactly what does this do for this community?” Montara resident Marcia Moriarty said.
Those in favor of the project called for greater opportunities to visit and appreciate the Coastside, and for the economic benefits it would provide. Developer Paul McGregor said each of the design concerns will be studied in the environmental review and permitting processes before going to the county’s Planning Commission for a decision, which is appealable to the California Coastal Commission.
He noted that other commercially zoned locations could be considered by local government agencies for community-centered spaces or infrastructure. McGregor said elements of the project, like his plan to accommodate low-income visitors and create a family-run, locally owned and operated business, will make it an asset to Montara.
“I'm not here to take away from our community,” McGregor said. “I am here to improve our community.”
It does the same thing for the community that the building of your house did.
