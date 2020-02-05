Although Moonridge resident Yanicsa Sonoqui remembers her time as a student at Hatch Elementary School fondly, when it came time to choose a school for her son, she settled on Farallone View Elementary. The waiting list for Hatch’s immersion program was too long and the early release times were not compatible with her work schedule. Plus, there was a school bus that could take her son directly to Farallone View.
That might change.
Included in the school board-approved districtwide budget cuts for next year is the elimination of elementary school busing for the Moonridge community and students from other low-income, mostly Latino, communities at Pillar Ridge and Main Street Park. According to Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge, the cuts would save $100,000 of the $2.6 million he needs to cut for the next academic year.
Sonoqui said that if the buses are cut, she will transfer her son to Hatch. According to a survey the district performed of Moonridge residents, nearly 90 percent of Moonridge parents gave the same response. For Sonoqui, the adjustment is doable, but she said that might not be true for all parents.
“Work is work,” Sonoqui said. “Not everyone gets the permission to get out and pick up your kid, bring them home or to the babysitter and then go back to work.”
At last month’s school board meeting, teachers, parents and community members raised concerns about the proposed cut to busing. In addition to creating logistical issues for parents, they said eliminating busing for low-income students would create overpopulation at Hatch and make district elementary schools less diverse.
Currently, Hatch’s student body is 56 percent Hispanic or Latino and 48 percent of students are categorized as socioeconomically disadvantaged. Farallone View has fewer students in the two categories while El Granada Elementary School has more.
Moonridge is zoned for Farallone View, and while parents have the option to transfer their kids elsewhere, both McPhetridge and Sonoqui said most families accept Farallone View as their school — in part because of the bus.
According to McPhetridge, if every Moonridge family decided to move their child to Hatch, it would add around 50 students to Hatch’s population. He said the district is working on estimates for Main Street Park and Pillar Ridge.
McPhetridge sees the change as a win for the budget, the environment and for the students and families that have to travel more than a half an hour to school. McPhetridge said that busing students away from their communities is detrimental to their health and their education.
“What I’ve seen ... is that (busing) has created academic concerns, behavioral concerns and social-emotional concerns for those students, which I think has taken a toll on families,” McPhetridge said.
From McPhetridge’s perspective, shifting students to Hatch will also foster a closer community at Hatch with elevated family engagement.
“I think it will facilitate more parent involvement, which we know is an important piece of academic progress,” McPhetridge said. “We have a problem with community involvement and inclusion of those families at Farallone View.”
But many teachers and parents disagree. They say they welcome all students but are worried that overpopulation at Hatch will stretch some resources thin. They also argue that removing busing eliminates school choice for low-income families entirely.
“I don’t agree with the argument that we’re doing the Moonridge kids a favor,” Hatch teacher Abigail Foster said. “The best education for all students is a balanced and diverse education.”
Teachers pointed to research that says diverse schools improve academic outcomes and said the boundary decisions were put in for a reason. Foster said she hopes the district considers the perspectives of all affected families and looks at the full implications of eliminating buses, such as increased absences as a potential unintended consequence.
“I just want to make sure the district is doing its due diligence,” Foster said.
Marina Stariha, who was a school board member when boundary and busing decisions were being made in the late 1990s and early 2000s, agreed. Stariha said the decisions were made with the intention of desegregating schools. She would rather see Hatch’s vice principal eliminated than have school choice for students and parents disappear.
To McPhetridge, that data and logic is out-of-date. He says declining enrollment has changed the landscape of Cabrillo schools and has freed up space for more students at Hatch. He hopes to revisit school boundaries entirely, in light of these demographic changes. He said a population shift would allow the district to focus on the individualized needs of each school and save money in the long run by moving resources to Hatch and “right-sizing” Farallone View and El Granada.
“We know that our schools are getting smaller,” McPhetridge said. “We would bring resources to bear to follow students and their needs.”
He also said the district has plans to work with SamTrans on adjusted routes and fares so students can still ride a bus to school. Sonoqui said she would consider riding SamTrans with her son, but said that few parents would send early elementary kids on a public bus alone.
For city of Half Moon Bay Latino Advisory Council member Joaquin Jimenez, the real issue with the conversation around potential busing changes is that he thinks Moonridge students won’t be welcome at Hatch. Jimenez said he is disheartened by the initial negative reactions he has heard from Hatch parents and teachers and said the council will release a letter this week addressing the issue.
“(The letter) is about how we as a Latino community ... feel about our kids being denied an education at Hatch. Not by the administration, but by teachers,” Jimenez said. “We are very, very hurt to hear this from teachers and from parents.”
Sonoqui said that no matter what happens, she will make sure her son gets to school safely and on time.
“I’m not going to make him miss school just because there’s no bus,” Sonoqui said. “I can wake up earlier. Our parents sacrificed for us; we can sacrifice for our kids.”
This version corrects Marina Stariha's relationship with local schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Trump style racism, lol. What nonsense.
Maybe they just wanted to make Kamela Harris happy, remember when she tried to grandstand Biden.
(I was that girl) ...
I don't have kids and I won't pretend to be familiar with this specific issue but the highest level of help should go to kids most in need of it, whether be transportation, books, support, etc.
This proposal feels like complete backward thinking.
This seems to be a problem which evolved over time rather than one which selectively excluded children from certain neighborhoods. If anyone can fill in the history (even the Review's reporter), that would be helpful.
In the interim (and for however long this has been going on), creating special busing for new housing communities to transport children to a school with available space was reasonable. Now that budget priorities demand cuts and special services must be reduced, those previously served will be lumped in with the rest of the public. As such, attendance at the closest school is the best option.
Scott you hit the nail on the head I had a very long conversation with a previous superintendent, before Yuster, and he mentioned just that, the decision to provide bussing to Moonridge came from the availability of Farallone to take more students so rather than redistribute geographic lines for the entire school district the decision was made to provide bussing and have those students go to Farallone. Things now have changed and with the school district having to make hard decisions regarding the budget it doesnt make sense to provide a bussing benefit to an isolated percentage of students. What should have been done years ago is now having to be done and that's to have students go to the school that's closest to their residence. Nothing to do with anything else this should have happened years ago but they took the easy route when the $ was available for the bus.
It appears that Trump-style racism has infected the Cabrillo Unified School District.
This is not a racism issue. Trumpism has nothing to do with it. This is a case of unlimited needs and wants vs limited resources.
What EXACTLY is "Trump-style racism"? PLEASE BE VERY SPECIFIC!
From the article:
"... The waiting list for Hatch’s immersion program was too long and the early release times were not compatible with her work schedule. Plus, there was a school bus that could take her son directly to Farallone View..."
(1) If immersion is the best way to learn a language, then why are kids who already know how to speak Spanish taking up many valuable, limited spots in a program that's supposed to teach kids how to learn a new language? Answer: Maybe because the Spanish-speaking parents don't want their kids to assimilate. And maybe because the CUSD Administration is afraid to stand up to them?
(2). Forced busing of kids has never worked, despite what "that little girl was me!" Kamala Harris might think. Time to end this waste of resources.
It’s an Immersion program. A success Immersion program needs 50% of the native Spanish speakers to serve as language models. Please read up on Dual language programs before posting comments like they “don’t want their kids to assimilate.”
Ignorance serves his purpose.
Thank you @Diana G
Maybe the parents of Non Native Speaking Elementary School kids want the best for their children. They might figure that it is beneficial to be taught difficult subjects like math, reading, and science in the language their child is proficient.
If one lives in America one is in an English immersion program by default. There a very very few non English speaking Americans.
"Maybe because the Spanish-speaking parents don't want their kids to assimilate."
Maybe you just don't like people who speak Spanish.
"Forced busing of kids has never worked.."
Sigh. This is not a forced bussing issue. Nobody on the Coastside, except maybe a few bigots, cares about the ethnicity of their children's classmates. Busing is not going to cause White Flight. This is not Boston in 1979: -- http://archive.boston.com/sports/other_sports/articles/1990/09/30/nobody_won/
The district I grew up in bussed all kids, (70% White Catholics and 30% White Protestants), to school who lived more than a mile from it. All of them. It worked fine. Nobody thought of it as a waste of resources as most of my classmates came from Dual Income families even back in the 70's.
Next time you are caught in the morning "left turn to drop off the kids at the highschool mess", consider how much less traffic there would be if all those folks from North of 92 didn't have to drop their kids off at the front door of the The High School and Middle School.
Are you a product of a CUSD education?
FYI HMB Review: Marina Stariha is my mother in law, she was NOT a teacher at Hatch ever, she was a school board member for 8 years. During this time of crucial information sharing its imperative that you make extra sure what you are printing is accurate and that you are not paraphrasing when relaying comments and opinions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.