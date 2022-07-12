San Mateo County Assessor Mark Church announced last week that property tax assessments increased by $22.2 billion, or 8.34 percent, to reach a record high of $288 billion. That figure represents the combined tax basis for all residential and commercial property in the county.
The increase marks the 12th consecutive year the county has set a new historical high. As a result, property owners in the county will pay $2.88 billion in property taxes this year. In addition to the 1 percent property tax rate, annual bills include other local fees and levies such as school and college bonds, sewer charges and mosquito abatement.
The increase in assessed value was largely due to the booming housing market that impacted every city and unincorporated area in the county.
“This year’s increase was again largely due to record-setting single family home values driven by strong demand for homes that continued as we came out of the pandemic,” Church said in a prepared release.
Assessment of residential property values accounted for over half of the overall increase in the tax base. The median sales price for single-family homes throughout the county in 2021 was just under $1.9 million. San Carlos and South San Francisco topped the list of cities with the largest percentage increases in assessed values.
Commercial property accounted for the remainder of the increase in the assessment roll. Led by South San Francisco and Redwood City, the county had a significant increase in commercial developments particularly for life science projects and office space. The assessor’s message noted that the boom in commercial development is expected to continue for at least another six to eight years.
The county also began to feel the impact of new laws enacted after voters approved Proposition 19 in the Nov. 2020 election. The proposition, which was supported by Realtor associations, requires reassessment of a property transferred between generations of a family — typically through inheritance — if a child or grandchild of the previous owner does not use it as their principal residence.
Another aspect of Proposition 19 allows property owners over age 55 to transfer the assessed value from their principal residence to a replacement residence. This provision allows new property owners in the county to apply a lower property tax base to a new home. Typically, this enables older residents to downsize their home without the fear of significantly higher property tax bills.
The Assessor’s office recorded 93 transfers of tax base in 2021 after the law went into effect on April 1 last year. There have been 200 such transfers in 2022 that are reflected in the new assessment figures. About a third of the transfers are from outside the county meaning that the new residents bring lower values to their new San Mateo County property. However, the other two-thirds are moves within the county meaning dozens of properties can be sold and reassessed.
The revenue from property tax is divided among schools, which receive 45 percent, the county (25 percent), cities (18 percent), special districts (10 percent) and redevelopment agencies (2 percent).
“The county’s share will be … approximately $720 million, an increase of $55 million over last year,” noted Church. That amount represents slightly less than 20 percent of the $3.4 billion budget recently approved by the Board of Supervisors. Other substantial sources of funding for the county include revenue from the state and fees charged for services.
Despite record levels of income from taxes and state programs, County Executive Michael Callagy warned in his budget recommendation that, “dynamic financial conditions and variables leave little margin for significant changes” in the allocation of county resources.
Nearly half of the property taxes collected by the county provide funding for K-12 schools. However, the formula for distributing those dollars is complicated and the record income levels will not necessarily benefit all schools in the county.
The state reallocates property tax proceeds so that all school districts in the state receive a minimum amount determined by the Local Control Funding Formula. After meeting these minimums the state returns excess funds to the localities where taxes were collected. Property tax levels in Coastside districts tend to be close to the per student minimum each year. This means that Coastside schools do not receive big supplements from either the state or through local taxation. Later this month the county Office of Education will provide specific financial information to local district officials for the 2022-23 school year.
