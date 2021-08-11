A notable undeveloped property in Half Moon Bay was purchased earlier this year by a longtime local business owner. Tom Minaidis, the owner of Tom and Pete’s on Main Street, purchased the 6.5-acre parcel at the corner of highways 1 and 92 on April 26 for a reported $1.3 million.
The land is in the city’s Commerical Downtown District. Minaidis, who has done business on the Coastside for more than 50 years, said he has no plans for the parcel yet.
The land has changed hands multiple times over the last 20 years and has remained undeveloped, partly because of environmental complications due to the property’s proximity to Pilarcitos Creek. The property sold for $2.6 million in 1998.
— from staff reports
