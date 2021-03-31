Some Half Moon Bay City Council members and observers were frustrated by a March 24 priority-setting session they characterized as more talk than action.
While the council ultimately landed on four strategic priorities, including affordable housing and public safety, the three-hour meeting surfaced concerns about how explicit council members’ preferences should be.
Councilwoman Deborah Penrose was among the critics of this year’s process. She said too much time was spent wordsmithing the title of the priorities, leaving little time for council members to openly discuss and debate issues. In previous years, the priority setting involved council members reading out, in real time, what they thought the city should tackle in the upcoming fiscal year.
“That didn’t seem to happen this year,” Penrose said. “It felt to me more like staff had come to a conclusion about what our priorities should be and gave us categories to check ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to,” Penrose said. “And that limits the process in a way that is not very democratic and not very transparent.”
Consultants from Bailey Strategic Innovation Group and Extraordinary Balance were hired to oversee the process, beginning by taking notes during two listening sessions, which preceded the priority setting session. The consultants also interviewed each council member by phone for about half an hour to extract their ideas.
The result of this year’s process was a spreadsheet with more than 100 ideas that combined public input and the council members’ ideas. By comparison, last year’s list was limited to council members’ priorities, which they extrapolated from listening sessions and surveys. On the day of the meeting, council members were prompted to come up with appropriate names for the categories of ideas, which the consultants had presorted by theme.
“Just moving tiles around as to what the priorities are doesn’t accomplish anything,” Councilman Harvey Rarback said. “If you want my opinion, I certainly think affordable housing has to be built.”
During the discussion, Councilmembers Penrose, Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez, reemphasized their priorities. Rarback and Jimenez called out the need for improved relations with law enforcement and affordable housing. Penrose said her priorities were internet availability on the entire Coastside, new affordable housing built this year, and a traffic plan that encourages visitation at downtown businesses.
Mayor Robert Brownstone and Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock defended the process and said there was no need to reiterate their preferences because it was captured in the spreadsheet the facilitators presented. Brownstone pointed out that the four broad categories finalized during the meeting encompassed the other council members’ priorities.
“The process is designed so that it isn’t about individual council members and their wants. It’s about us working as a council together, with staff,” Ruddock said.
The council eventually landed on four strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year: economic recovery and development; public safety, health and emergency preparedness; community and climate resilience/sustainability; and affordable housing.
City Manager Bob Nisbet thinks that part of the frustration stemmed from a larger number of ideas, new and old, to consider.
“It started to feel, especially colored by the pandemic, that there was just a lot more to talk about this year,” Nisbet said. “It wasn’t going to be easy.”
That prompted Nisbet to hire the consultants as part of a $27,000 contract that included a range of services, which covered the listening sessions; the priority-setting session; diversity, equity and inclusion training; and future conversations around policing. He said he will discuss with staff and council whether to move forward with the full set of services negotiated so far.
Nisbet said the priority-setting discussion gave his office the direction it needs to create an action plan in May that the council can then use to inform its budget discussions in June.
