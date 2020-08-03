  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Fire put down
Coastside Fire Protection District crews made quick work of a dumpster fire in Princeton on Monday. Photo courtesy Coastside Fire Protection District.

Coastside fire crews made quick work of a dumpster fire in Princeton early Monday morning.

Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief David Cosgrave said the call came in at about 5:30 a.m. The fire was found in wood debris contained in the dumpster, which was kept in a storage lot at Harvard and Columbia streets in Princeton.

It took only one engine crew to put the fire down. Another crew responded to a nearby fire alarm that was tripped by the smoke and flames.

The fire remains under investigation, Cosgrave said.

— From staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments