Coastside fire crews made quick work of a dumpster fire in Princeton early Monday morning.
Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief David Cosgrave said the call came in at about 5:30 a.m. The fire was found in wood debris contained in the dumpster, which was kept in a storage lot at Harvard and Columbia streets in Princeton.
It took only one engine crew to put the fire down. Another crew responded to a nearby fire alarm that was tripped by the smoke and flames.
The fire remains under investigation, Cosgrave said.
— From staff reports
