Half Moon Bay’s Main Street was buzzing on Monday afternoon. The 51st annual Ol' Fashioned Fourth of July Parade brought hundreds downtown to celebrate the spirit of another Independence Day and dozens of local organizations. With COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, the parade felt like a return to normal pre-pandemic festivities.
“It’s events like this that make us proud to be Coastsiders,” said Cameron Palmer, chair of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, the local group responsible for the parade and the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. As usual, Palmer served as the emcee for the day, announcing each participating nonprofit, youth sports team and first responder as they passed City Hall along the parade route.
Bryan Ghiossi and his son Duncan attended their first parade since moving to Half Moon Bay a year ago. After lamenting the parade was over, Duncan noted, “There was a lot of honking.”
“It was so fun,” Bryan Ghiossi said. “It seemed like there were a lot of organizations represented.”
The Half Moon Bay Lions Club served up pancakes in the City Hall parking lot for four hours leading up to the parade. The 40-member Sitting Marching Band kept pace throughout the parade’s hour duration at the Main Street and Kelly Avenue intersection.
Canine Companions was a clear crowd-pleaser as kids and adults alike cheered for the pack of service dogs strolling down the middle of the street. People also seemed excited for the Half Moon Bay Little League All-Stars and the Half Moon Bay 10-and-under Waves softball team, which is raising money in order to travel to the state tournament in San Diego starting July 15.
Half Moon Bay’s American Association of University Women branch, celebrating 55 years on the coast, also drew cheers as members walked by with signs advocating for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Last but not least, about two dozen horses brought up the rear as riders trotted and pranced to and fro, bringing a vibrant sense of Mexican traditions to the parade’s conclusion.
After the parade, the festivities continued to rock. A lot of people made their way down the street outside the I.D.E.S. Hall, drawn by the electric tunes of Fuzzbolt, a modern rock band playing for the throngs of people milling about at the art and food booths. A variety of products were on display, from handmade clothing and jewelry to kitchenware. An ax-throwing station from Long Branch Farms added to the upbeat ambiance.
John Sorroche and his family traveled from San Ramon to spend the holiday weekend in Half Moon Bay. It was their first time attending the annual parade and they enjoyed the small-town spirit.
“I thought it was awesome,” he said. “It seemed like everyone there was having a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.