The smoke wafting over TomKat Ranch on the South Coast on Friday was the result of a controlled burn. The burn is part of larger efforts to mitigate the risk of wildfire like those that have decimated parts of California in recent years.
“We’re standing here in coastal California in the middle of February on what should be a rainy day,” said Cal Fire Deputy Division Chief Jonathan Cox in a video posted on Twitter last week. He noted it had been more than a month since noticeable precipitation and that traditional wildfire season is still months away. Now is the time, fire officials say, to be proactive about reducing that threat.
The state fire service has been working with large landowners since 2017 to arrange for such burns, which are designed to consume undergrowth that can be fuel for an uncontrollable conflagration if left unchecked. TomKat managers first met with Cal Fire in 2019 to arrange for the burn.
If we want to prevent large, explosive wildfires we have to do prescribed burning,” said Cal Fire “burn boss” Sarah Collomar in the Twitter post. “It’s the most effective method of fuel reduction. It’s the most natural method of fuel production.”
Fire officials burned about 12 acres at TomKat Ranch. They say they may return this spring to burn another 12 or so acres when conditions allow for it to be done safely.
