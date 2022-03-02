California could expand its free public school meals program to also include children in day care under a bill introduced last week.
Starting for the 2022-2023 school year, the state's Universal Meals Program will make free breakfast and lunch available to all K-12 public school students. State legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the program last year as part of the state's budget.
Senate Bill 1481 would extend that program to state-licensed day care providers, according to local state Sen. Josh Becker, by reimbursing them for the full cost of providing meals as long as they follow federal nutrition standards.
Fourteen legislators have signed on as co-authors of the bill, including Assembly members Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, and Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley.
According to Becker, the bill is expected to be heard in an undetermined Senate committee this spring.
