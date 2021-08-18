The minutes after the final bell at Farallone View Elementary School provided a familiar scene to parents, students and faculty used to the post-school bustle. Cars idled in the parking lot and the line stretched to the street. Staff facilitated pickups while parents mingled and asked their kids about their first day of the new school year.
Except, this time, there were a lot more masks.
For Colton Carvalho, the first day of fifth grade felt similar to years prior. Sitting at desks in teacher Eric Denault’s classroom surrounded by his peers didn’t feel out of the ordinary.
“It was normal except for the mask part,” Carvalho said.
Carvalho said it was fun to be back on campus with his friends and to be able to share sports equipment like basketballs and soccer balls.
“It’s great for sure,” said his mother, Keeley Carvalho, of the return to school. “Before, I had to stay home, or my older child who is 16 had to stay home and watch him.”
Kathy Friars said daughter Sydney’s first day back was “awesome” because she was able to start her last year at the school with her friends on campus. Friars said she was supportive of faculty and staff getting vaccines or tested regularly for COVID-19.
“I’m feeling good about it. I think they’re taking precautions,” Friars said. “It’s kind of scary now, but it’s just great for them to all be together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.