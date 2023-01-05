UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.: Power remained out in many parts of the Bay Area, much of the Midcoast, South Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains, after a long night punctuated by heavy downpours and howling winds.
On Thursday afternoon, PG&E said power could be restored to Moss Beach and Montara by 6:39 p.m. Hours later, the company extended its timeline and said it hoped to have power back on by 3 a.m. on Jan. 6. PG&E estimated it could return power to Pescadero by 11 p.m. There is still no timetable for Moss Beach and El Granada.
During a 1 p.m. press conference, PG&E Senior Vice President of Electric Operations Janisse Quinone said that 440,000 customers had lost power from the storm. Around 325,000 people had electricity restored by noon, with another 115,000 people still in the dark. She said PG&E is working to restore power to 40,000 people by the end of Thursday night, but because of hazardous road conditions and flooding, power could take longer than usual to restore. Customers can find and report outages at pge.com/outage.
By 9 a.m., National Weather Service radar showed another band of moderate rainfall sweeping over the San Mateo County coast. The Coastside had already received one to two inches over the last 24 hours — which much higher totals in higher elevations — and sporadic rain was in the forecast through this afternoon. After a break on Friday, more rain is on the way over the weekend and next week.
Trouble included:
- A large power outage that continued to affect much of the San Mateo County coast, including Pescadero and La Honda. Power blinked off for many on Wednesday afternoon and still hadn’t returned. Power blinked out in El Granada around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and as of 9:30 a.m. today PG&E had no estimation of when it would be returned.
- There were reports that Comcast and cell service providers went down across the coast.
- There were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines. One tree blocked Poplar Street at 4th Avenue in Half Moon Bay on Thursday morning. There were reports of a tree that fell and damaged a house near the intersection of Columbus Street and San Juan Avenue in El Granada.
- A Flood Advisory remained in effect for much of the Bay Area through 12:45 p.m. today.
- The Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Department said it responded to 15 incidents in the last 24 hours, including downed trees, power lines and pole fires.
There is a chance of rain throughout the day today, though it diminishes by afternoon. Forecasters are calling for clearing skies tomorrow, before rain returns on Saturday and that rain could continue for much of next week. Before noon, large swells were breaking over Highway 1 at Surfer's Beach. The Half Moon Bay buoy recorded west swells reaching 23 feet at 15 seconds, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s time to underground electrical cables on the coast.
