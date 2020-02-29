UPDATED: A power outage affected 3,217 customers from El Granada to Montara for a time on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., it appeared power had been restored, at least for some.
The outage was reported at 1:36 p.m. By 2 p.m., power was back on in El Granada, though the original estimate from PG&E was that it might take until 4:45 p.m. to get power up again.
While it wasn't clear what caused the outage, it is a windy day on the coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.