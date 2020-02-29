  1. Home
UPDATED: A power outage affected 3,217 customers from El Granada to Montara for a time on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., it appeared power had been restored, at least for some.

The outage was reported at 1:36 p.m. By 2 p.m., power was back on in El Granada, though the original estimate from PG&E was that it might take until 4:45 p.m. to get power up again.

While it wasn't clear what caused the outage, it is a windy day on the coast. 

