After warning residents for days that another public safety power shut-off would affect San Mateo County’s coast, PG&E decided overnight to cancel the outage in the county, citing improved weather conditions. Data from the National Weather Service, however, indicates wind gusts up to 40 mph and sustained winds from 25 to 28 mph on Wednesday morning. Humidity over the period was a dry 8 to 13 percent.
These conditions were worse than in any of the shut-offs PG&E implemented for the Coastside this month, according to data from the National Weather Service and the National Centers for Environmental Information.
To compare, a little after 6 p.m. on Saturday, only hours before the power was turned off, sustained winds were calm at 5 mph and relative humidity was at 82 percent. During the Oct. 9 shut-off, the highest wind gusts were 28 mph with sustained wind speeds that reached 18 to 20 mph.
A press release from PG&E released at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning reads, “For the Oct. 29 (shutoff), the number of impacted counties was decreased from original estimates, as weather conditions changed and as PG&E was able to sectionalize parts of its grid to allow for greater precision in the shutoffs.” San Mateo County was removed, along with other counties. PG&E officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Even as PG&E made the decision to scale back the outage on Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s red flag warning remained in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Peninsula. The warning notes extreme fire danger, gusty winds and low relative humidity. A frost advisory was issued for Thursday for other portions of the Bay Area.
Meteorologist David King with the National Weather Service noted that winds were starting to calm and the red flag warning would likely expire in a few hours. However, that doesn’t mean the fire risk is entirely eliminated.
“Relative humidity is 17 percent and single digits in other locations,” King said. “We haven’t had rain in the longest time and fuels are still dry.”
Also on Tuesday, PG&E announced that those affected by the Oct. 9 shut-off would receive a one-time rebate. The announcement came amid pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Details about the rebates have yet to be released.
“We have carefully considered the governor’s request to provide reimbursement for our customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS and we have agreed to move forward with a one-time bill credit for customers impacted by that event,” PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said in a prepared statement.
Another example of misleading and pathetic "reporting" by the HMB Review:
From the article:
"...These [Wednesday morning] conditions were worse than in any of the shut-offs PG&E implemented for the Coastside this month, according to data from the National Weather Service and the National Centers for Environmental Information... To compare, a little after 6 p.m. on Saturday, only hours before the power was turned off, sustained winds were calm at 5 mph and relative humidity was at 82 percent."
Does this pathetic reporter (and the editor) not understand that shutoffs are based on forecasted wind speeds in the future, as opposed to some actual lower realized wind speeds at some arbitrary cherry-picked times chosen by the reporter (and editor)?
I'm no fan of PG&E but this kind of "news" is simply pathetic. (I know I'm using the word "pathetic" a lot here, but when the shoe fits...)
If the grid sustained last weekend's wind, it'll be okay for Tuesday.
But, longer term, all those wooden poles that might topple in a heavy wind event should be replaced, with concrete ones. The wooden poles looks like third world country.
Either the utility has an SOP for deciding when to call a shutdown, or it does not. And if the utility has an SOP, it is obviously not following the SOP because the weather data is the data.
Never saw this in Montara: “sustained winds from 25 to 28 mph on Wednesday morning.”
In response to August West:
Arguably it's sweeter that the executive staff of this utility should remain in a position to make judgments about anything under this or any other sun.
Oh cool now the HMB Review staff are making judgement calls on what the weather standards should be for PSPS events. Sweet.
I thought the same thing but these judgments sure seem to make a lot of sense. The facts don't lie. Just like that call in the World Series game 6 last night. If you right, your right!
+1
These same people would bristle at the same logic being applied to the notion of anthropologically caused global warming.
Consider. It is freezing in Denver today. So that brings into disrepute the idea that the climate is warming. Right? Need proof? https://www.denverpost.com/2019/10/29/denver-weather-snow-cold-record-low/
Like if PG&E misses a micro forecast in a region famous for micro climates how can we trust that Clay and his team have a clue about the general direction our climate is headed?
Even after we spent over $180 on ice and freezer packs, the outage still cost us between $400 and $500 in spoiled food. I heard the CEO of PG&E say he MIGHT provide a $100 credit to his customers. His largesse us laughable, particularly when he's paying MILLIONS in key staff bonuses to keep his bankrupt enterprise afloat. I would guess the total losses due to PG&E negligence exceeds a couple of million dollars just on the Coastside. I'm wondering what legal recourse we have.
