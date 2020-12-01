On Monday morning, officials from the city of Half Moon Bay convened a meeting with people experiencing homelessness on the Coastside to discuss San Mateo County’s proposal to convert a hotel into the Coastside’s first shelter. People were enthusiastic — if the program proved to be well-run.
Representatives from the City Manager’s Office called the meeting, which was held at the local nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker’s workforce development center on Kelly Avenue, to hear from people experiencing homelessness on the Coastside about what they would want in the county housing program.
The feedback from the meeting Monday morning was to be reported at the City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening, which was held before the Review print’s deadline. City officials were expected to continue discussions with the county about purchasing the Coastside Inn for $8 million in order to create transitional housing in Half Moon Bay.
The group of nine gathered at Abundant Grace told city officials that they support the county’s purchase of the Coastside Inn. The inn is the sole subject after the county decided to forgo purchasing the Quality Inn last week. The county dropped that suggestion amid complaints that the Miramar hotel is too far from services, jobs and transportation.
Those present were enthusiastic about the potential to move into the converted hotel, if it becomes available. It addresses questions raised at a special meeting Nov. 19 about whether they would actually avail themselves of the shelter.
While they said they would, the people gathered at Abundant Grace communicated to city officials on Monday concerns about cleanliness and on-site management.
“If it was filthy that would turn everyone away,” said Bill, one of the attendees who participates in Abundant Grace’s job readiness program. He preferred to use only his first name.
John, another attendee, said he wants a place that is clean and safe for all his belongings that he currently has to lug around with him on bike. He also wants a place that is quiet and conducive to finding a job. John preferred to use only his first name.
“If it’s people up all hours of the night, I don’t want to live there,” John said.
John has been through several housing programs across the country and he said success will rest in management’s day-to-day involvement and regular communication with occupants.
Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace, supports the county proposal and hopes the county will design the housing program around the recommendations voiced, including the need for a case management team that can help quickly address individual challenges and resolve conflicts between people.
“There are a lot of people with experiences with a social worker, and they’re asking ‘Is this a false promise?’” he said. “They want someone who will commit.”
“I want to reiterate the importance of following through,” said Jamie Laguda Harris. “This is a costly project. It is a privilege. I can see whatever benefit you garner here can benefit the rest of the Bay Area.”
Laguda Harris has been living in her car since she moved to the Coastside at the start of the year, and if the Coastside Inn became available she would want to move in.
I would be happy to see a person like Jaime move from her car to a shelter for an improved lifestyle and a place to rest comfortably and since it is transitional housing, it would be a blessing were she to locate a permanent place to rent eventually. That is the idea of transitional housing, to improve living conditions so people can re-enter the housing market clean and presentable, right?
https://youtu.be/jopu4Uhe2N0 This is the link to the Dec 1st City Council Meeting - the 8 Million dollar Hotel Purchase starts at 5 minutes 57 seconds in, if you want to skip right to the Agenda Item 3A discussion.
