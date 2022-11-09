Half Moon Bay voters in District 4 were deciding among three candidates and all Coastside voters were weighing in on local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape Coastside governance for years to come.

Polls closed after the Review’s print deadline on Tuesday. For the latest results, visit hmbreview.com. The site will update results as necessary throughout the counting until county elections officials certify results on Dec. 8.

Clay Lambert

