Half Moon Bay voters in District 4 were deciding among three candidates and all Coastside voters were weighing in on local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape Coastside governance for years to come.
Polls closed after the Review’s print deadline on Tuesday. For the latest results, visit hmbreview.com. The site will update results as necessary throughout the counting until county elections officials certify results on Dec. 8.
In the southern voting district of Half Moon Bay, the incumbent mayor, Debbie Ruddock, squared off against two challengers, Bill Balson and David Eblovi.
On the South Coast, voters in the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District were deciding among school board candidates and whether to authorize the school district to issue $15 million in bonds to repair and modernize schools.
On the Midcoast, voters were deciding who will occupy one seat on the San Mateo County Harbor District and three seats on the Granada Community Services District.
All Coastside voters will have a say in the race for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. That race pitted a pair of Peninsula city council members. San Carlos’s Laura Parmer-Lohan was running against Ray Mueller of Menlo Park.
In addition, local voters had their say on seven statewide propositions that ran from protections for abortion rights to school funding for arts and music to decisions about online gambling.
