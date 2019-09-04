A 30-year-old transient man pleaded no contest after hitting another person with a tree branch earlier this summer.
Cristian Jonathan Becerra Perez pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to two years of court probation, 25 days in jail, which he already served, and no contact with the victim.
On Aug. 18, Perez allegedly walked up to a 45-year-old man and hit him multiple times with a stick in an unprovoked attack. Witnesses reportedly observed the attack and the victim turned around to face Perez as he was swinging a wooden tree branch at him, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office. As Becerra Perez was reportedly swinging the tree branch at the victim he said an expletive. The victim allegedly put up his arm to protect himself from getting hit and yelled at Perez to stop.
Perez then allegedly dropped the stick and ran from the area. He was located several hours later and reportedly admitted to being in a confrontation with the victim and claimed he acted in self-defense.
