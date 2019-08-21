A 30-year-old transient man was arrested for allegedly hitting a person with a tree branch in Half Moon Bay.
At approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue. By the time deputies arrived, Christian Jonathan Becerra Perez had allegedly struck the victim several times with a three-foot tree branch. The victim was able to defend against the strikes and sustained only minor injuries, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Becerra Perez and the victim were acquaintances and this incident was the result of ongoing discord between the two, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived to the scene, Becerra Perez was not there. However, a short time after the incident, deputies located him and the weapon in the area.
Becerra Perez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
