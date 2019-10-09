  1. Home
After reports of gunshots being heard on Friday evening, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the area of Crystal Springs Road and Skyline Boulevard the following night. 

At approximately 10:16 p.m. on Saturday, deputies heard five to 10 shots being fired from the direction of Crystal Springs Road directly underneath Highway 280. Deputies located and detained three people. They determined two of the suspects were reportedly in violation of numerous firearm laws, including negligent discharge. The third suspect was released after deputies determined he had no involvement in the incident. 

Dean Morales, 24, of San Francisco, and Joseph Valinoti, 25, of Hillsborough, were arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail. Deputies are still investigating if these suspects are also responsible for the previous night’s negligent discharge.

