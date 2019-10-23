The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a case that has grown cold over 21 years.
Maria Guadalupe Serrano was last seen leaving her residence in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Half Moon Bay at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 1998. No one has seen her since.
The family has never stopped looking for Serrano.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062 or email jvelasquez@smcgov.org.
