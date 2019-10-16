A Princeton man charged with embezzlement pleaded no contest on two of the counts on Oct. 8.
Mark Christopher Sturm, 73, was sentenced to one-year of court probation and 10 days in jail, receiving credit for two days already served. He was also ordered to pay $66,619.94 in restitution and $400 in fines and fees. The court reduced jail time based on Sturm’s age and frail health, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
In 2016, Sturm was hired to handle payroll and make tax payments for three Zorba’s Pizza restaurants on the Peninsula. He was initially charged with embezzling money and not paying taxes on behalf of the businesses. Since that arrest, the district has uncovered four additional counts in which Sturm was allegedly embezzling money from other clients.
Authorities estimate that $57,000 was lost by the three restaurants as a result of Sturm’s conduct.
