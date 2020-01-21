  1. Home
El Granada

Theft

10 a.m., Jan. 17, 500 block of

Isabella Road

Someone entered an unlocked vehicle, which was parked in a driveway. A laptop hidden under a blanket in the vehicle was stolen. The loss is estimated at $400.

Half Moon Bay

DUI

6:08 p.m., Jan. 16, 200 block of Pilarcitos Avenue

A 32-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle. The man allegedly left the scene and was located later by law enforcement. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

5:37 p.m., Jan. 17

Deputies responded to a medical emergency involving a suspected opioid overdose. A juvenile victim had been at a friend’s house and ingested suspected narcotics. Deputies went to the friend’s house and during their search found 88 fraudulent Xanax pills suspected of containing Fentanyl. The friend, a 19-year-old Half Moon Bay man, reportedly also had $170 on him. He was arrested for the possession of narcotics for sale and booked into San Mateo County jail.

Felony warrant

11:01 p.m., Jan. 15, 0 block of Maidenhair Walk

A 34-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found at his residence wanted on a felony warrant. Roberto Sonoqui-Carrillo was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

Shoplifting

6:03 p.m., Jan. 13, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway

A theft was reported when three women allegedly stole numerous bottles of alcohol from a retail store. The suspects fled in a silver SUV. The loss is estimated at $1,000.

Vandalism

2:42 a.m., Jan. 17, 100 block of San Mateo Road

An unknown suspect threw a brick through the window of a bank. Nothing was taken from the bank.

Vehicle burglary

9:14 a.m., Jan. 15, 1000 block of Colonel Way

Someone stole two electric cordless construction tools from a truck. The loss was approximately $700.

Unincorporated

DUI

2:28 a.m., Jan. 17, Ninth Street at Main Street

A 36-year-old man was reportedly driving under the influence. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

