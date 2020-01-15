Half Moon Bay
Concealed dagger
3:43 a.m., Jan. 4, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 45-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly approached a San Mateo County Sheriff’s sergeant in a confrontational manner. The man allegedly was under the influence of drugs and in possession of a dirk or dagger. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
12:14 a.m., Jan. 8, Second Street at Cabrillo Highway
A 32-year-old Gilroy man was reportedly driving with a suspended license and was concealing a knife in the front passenger seat. He was cited and released.
Drugs
7:41 p.m., Jan. 5, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 69-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly under the influence of drugs. A search of his residence revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and taken to a sobering center.
4:27 p.m., Jan. 3, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
A 31-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly in possession of a pipe used to consume suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
6:26 p.m., Jan. 3, S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly riding his bicycle without a light at night. He was identified as being on probation and was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released.
3:19 a.m., Jan. 7, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 28-year-old Galt man reportedly was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his jacket pocket. He was cited and released.
6:41 p.m., Jan. 7, 200 block of Main Street
A search of a vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine. The driver, a 25-year-old San Mateo County man was arrested, cited and released. The passenger, a 22-year-old San Mateo County man, was arrested for reportedly being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.
Felony warrant
10:51 a.m., Jan. 6, S. Cabrillo Highway at Wavecrest Road
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Omar Miramontes was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Fireworks
12:02 a.m., Jan. 5, 100 block of San Mateo Road
During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Redwood City man was reportedly found with illegal fireworks inside the trunk of his vehicle. He was cited and released.
Moss Beach
Felony warrant
10:13 a.m., Jan. 5, Airport Street at Cornell Avenue
During a traffic stop, a 38-year-old Moss Beach man reportedly provided false information to law enforcement about his name and date of birth. Robert Lopez Hernandez was wanted on a felony warrant out of San Mateo County and was driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI conviction. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
San Gregorio
Drugs
12:32 a.m., Jan. 4, Cabrillo Highway at Call Box 161
A 24-year-old San Mateo woman and a 36-year-old San Mateo man were reportedly in possession of suspected narcotics and a device to ingest narcotics. Both were cited and released.
