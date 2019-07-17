El Granada
Battery
2:29 p.m., July 10, 0-100 block of Sea Crest Court
Two adult siblings were reportedly involved in a physical altercation. No prosecution was desired, and deputies took a report to document the incident.
Misdemeanor warrant
8:28 p.m., July 9, 1000 block of Sonora Avenue
A 58-year-old El Granada man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Phone scam
11:07 a.m., July 10, 900 block of Ferdinand Avenue
The victim received a phone call from an unknown suspect, who claimed to work for Apple support. The suspect told the victim about a supposed breach to her account and advised her to purchase $1,500 in Best Buy gift cards and provide the numbers over the phone to resolve the issue. The victim learned of the scam after speaking to an employee at an Apple store.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
2:08 a.m., July 9, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 41-year-old Half Moon Bay man and a 49-year-old Redwood City woman were reportedly found in a verbal argument. Both people, convicted felons, were reportedly found to be in possession of tear gas as well as a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which they allegedly tried to conceal when taken to jail. They were booked into San Mateo County jail.
DUI
6:52 p.m., July 9, N. Cabrillo Highway and Kehoe Avenue
A 30-year-old Princeton man was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol at a traffic stop and failed field sobriety tests. He was also reportedly was driving with a suspended license while on DUI probation. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
10:36 p.m., July 12, 100 block of Poplar Street
A 17-year-old Atherton boy reportedly drove his vehicle off the road and got stuck in vegetation. He was reportedly determined to have been drinking and was arrested.
Fireworks
5:15 p.m., July 11, 100 block of Tiller Court
Deputies responded to a report of a loud bang followed by a female’s scream. An 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man was cited after authorities say his fireworks were to blame. He was released on his promise to appear.
Misdemeanor warrant
10:13 p.m., July 6, Kelly Avenue at Main Street
A 65-year-old East Palo Alto man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.
12:34 a.m., July 14, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 49-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Missing adult
4:53 p.m., July 8, 0 block of Jenna Lane
Deputies took a report of a missing adult man, who was reportedly seen later in San Francisco.
Public intoxication
12:29 a.m., July 7, 0 block of Amesport Landing
A 35-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly trying to open the reporting party’s front door. The man was reportedly found to be too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Suspended license
2:02 p.m., July 9, 14th Street at Cabrillo Highway
A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was reportedly driving with a suspended license.
La Honda
Vandalism
9:30 p.m., July 12, 6700 block of La Honda Road
An unknown suspect punctured two vehicle tires, causing $200 in damage.
Montara
Unlicensed driver
9:17 p.m., July 6, 14th Street at Cabrillo Highway
A 69-year-old Montara man was reportedly driving without a license and with expired registration. He was cited and the vehicle was towed.
Moonridge
Drugs
12:04 a.m., July 9, 0-100 block of Chamomile Lane
A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly observed hitting the walls of a building and whipping himself in the back with a belt. He was reportedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Moss Beach
Misdemeanor warrant
12:51 p.m., July 12, 500 block of California Avenue
A 72-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Pescadero
Vehicle burglary
4:35 p.m., July 14, 200 block of Pigeon Point Road
An unknown suspect smashed a car window and took luggage from the vehicle. The loss was estimated at $2,060, including damage to the window.
Princeton
Battery
2:30 a.m., July 11, Johnson Pier
A deckhand reportedly was threatened and kicked by a captain on a commercial boat. The captain denied the allegations. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.
Unincorporated
Trespass
6:56 p.m., July 10, 17400 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 45-year-old transient woman reportedly refused to leave a property. The woman was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vandalism
10 a.m., July 6, 200 block of Huckleberry Trail
A 77-year-old Woodside man reportedly destroyed a neighbor’s fence with a chainsaw. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.