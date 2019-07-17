  1. Home
El Granada  

Battery

2:29 p.m., July 10, 0-100 block of Sea Crest Court

Two adult siblings were reportedly involved in a physical altercation. No prosecution was desired, and deputies took a report to document the incident.

Misdemeanor warrant

8:28 p.m., July 9, 1000 block of Sonora Avenue

A 58-year-old El Granada man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Phone scam

11:07 a.m., July 10, 900 block of Ferdinand Avenue

The victim received a phone call from an unknown suspect, who claimed to work for Apple support. The suspect told the victim about a supposed breach to her account and advised her to purchase $1,500 in Best Buy gift cards and provide the numbers over the phone to resolve the issue. The victim learned of the scam after speaking to an employee at an Apple store.

 

Half Moon Bay

Drugs

2:08 a.m., July 9, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway 

A 41-year-old Half Moon Bay man and a 49-year-old Redwood City woman were reportedly found in a verbal argument. Both people, convicted felons, were reportedly found to be in possession of tear gas as well as a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which they allegedly tried to conceal when taken to jail. They were booked into San Mateo County jail.

DUI

6:52 p.m., July 9, N. Cabrillo Highway and Kehoe Avenue

A 30-year-old Princeton man was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol at a traffic stop and failed field sobriety tests. He was also reportedly was driving with a suspended license while on DUI probation. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

10:36 p.m., July 12, 100 block of Poplar Street

A 17-year-old Atherton boy reportedly drove his vehicle off the road and got stuck in vegetation. He was reportedly determined to have been drinking and was arrested.

Fireworks

5:15 p.m., July 11, 100 block of Tiller Court

Deputies responded to a report of a loud bang followed by a female’s scream. An 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man was cited after authorities say his fireworks were to blame. He was released on his promise to appear.

Misdemeanor warrant

10:13 p.m., July 6, Kelly Avenue at Main Street

A 65-year-old East Palo Alto man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.

12:34 a.m., July 14, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway

A 49-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Missing adult 

4:53 p.m., July 8, 0 block of Jenna Lane

Deputies took a report of a missing adult man, who was reportedly seen later in San Francisco.

Public intoxication

12:29 a.m., July 7, 0 block of Amesport Landing

A 35-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly trying to open the reporting party’s front door. The man was reportedly found to be too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

Suspended license

2:02 p.m., July 9, 14th Street at Cabrillo Highway

A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was reportedly driving with a suspended license.

 

La Honda

Vandalism

9:30 p.m., July 12, 6700 block of La Honda Road

An unknown suspect punctured two vehicle tires, causing $200 in damage.

 

Montara

Unlicensed driver

9:17 p.m., July 6, 14th Street at Cabrillo Highway

A 69-year-old Montara man was reportedly driving without a license and with expired registration. He was cited and the vehicle was towed.

 

Moonridge

Drugs

12:04 a.m., July 9, 0-100 block of Chamomile Lane

A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly observed hitting the walls of a building and whipping himself in the back with a belt. He was reportedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

 

Moss Beach

Misdemeanor warrant

12:51 p.m., July 12, 500 block of California Avenue

A 72-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

 

Pescadero

Vehicle burglary

4:35 p.m., July 14, 200 block of Pigeon Point Road

An unknown suspect smashed a car window and took luggage from the vehicle. The loss was estimated at $2,060, including damage to the window.

 

Princeton

Battery

2:30 a.m., July 11, Johnson Pier

A deckhand reportedly was threatened and kicked by a captain on a commercial boat. The captain denied the allegations. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.

 

Unincorporated

Trespass

6:56 p.m., July 10, 17400 block of Cabrillo Highway

A 45-year-old transient woman reportedly refused to leave a property. The woman was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

Vandalism

10 a.m., July 6, 200 block of Huckleberry Trail

A 77-year-old Woodside man reportedly destroyed a neighbor’s fence with a chainsaw. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

