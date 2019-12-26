Half Moon Bay
Assault
5:54 a.m., Dec. 18, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was arrested for reportedly being publicly intoxicated and assaulting a peace officer.
Drugs
12:20 a.m., Dec. 15, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 44-year-old La Honda man was reportedly found in a vehicle with a used hypodermic needle and syringe used for ingesting narcotics. He was cited and released from the scene.
3:15 p.m., Dec. 15, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly walking along the highway and was found with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
1:48 p.m., Dec. 17, Church Street at Mill Street
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was found with a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. He was cited and released from the scene.
1:52 p.m., Dec. 17, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found with a suspected glass pipe that had methamphetamine inside. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
DUI
6:10 p.m., Dec. 14, 0 block of Ocean View Avenue
A 62-year-old Half Moon Bay woman reportedly struck a building with her car and then left the scene. She was arrested for driving under the influence and arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail.
12:37 a.m., Dec. 17, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
3:28 a.m., Dec. 17, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 22-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
5:31 p.m., Dec. 18, 0 block of Cabrillo Highway
A person reported a physical altercation involving four people. The reporting party stated the group was seen driving a gray Toyota Corolla or Camry traveling westbound on Kelly Avenue toward Highway 1. An 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving the vehicle under the influence. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Trespassing
9:25 a.m., Dec. 18, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 39-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly trespassing on private property. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
La Honda
Vandalism
5:55 p.m., Dec. 15, 8100 block of La Honda Road
A person reported a possible theft by his neighbor when three surveillance cameras were reported stolen.
Princeton
Drugs
11:04 p.m., Dec. 17, 200 block of Cornell Avenue
Someone contacted law enforcement about a possible overdose at a residence in Princeton. When deputies
arrived, the victim was reportedly found in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The overdose victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Unincorporated
Drugs
12:36 a.m., Dec. 15, Cabrillo Highway at Meyn Road
A 47-year-old Santa Cruz man was arrested for driving under the influence and reportedly violently resisted entering the rear of the patrol vehicle, kicking a deputy multiple times. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.
6:45 p.m., Dec. 15, Tunitas Beach
A 19-year-old Redwood City man was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
10:20 p.m., Dec. 15, 12500 block of San Mateo Road
A 31-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released from the scene.
