El Granada
Vehicle burglary
5:40 p.m., March 4, Coronado Street at Obispo Road
An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and smashed a window. A purse containing cash and
miscellaneous items was stolen.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
7:31 p.m., Feb. 28, 100 block of Cypress Point Road
An unknown suspect smashed glass sliding doors in the back of a residence and ransacked part of the interior. The total loss is unknown at this time.
Drugs
2:16 a.m., Feb. 27, Kelly Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
A 39-year-old Hayward man reportedly was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released from the scene.
Felony
12:24 a.m., Feb. 26, Higgins Canyon Road at Main Street
A 50-year-old Long Beach man was found wanted on a felony warrant from the Long Beach Police Department. Lamon Washington was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Fraud
9:24 a.m., Feb. 27, 700 block of Main Street
In December 2019, an unknown suspect made unauthorized online purchases using a business’s account information. The business was able to stop the transaction so there was no financial loss, however a debt collector attempted to collect the money from the business.
Vandalism
3 p.m., March 2, 100 block of Cabrillo Highway
An unknown suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle. The total damage was approximately $3,500.
7:01 p.m., March 4, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A victim’s vehicle was vandalized resulting in a cost of $400 worth of repairs.
Vehicle burglary
4:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard
An unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle by smashing a window and stealing a tool box, a wallet, a backpack with clothing inside and a stereo. The total loss is estimated at $440.
Pescadero
Recovered vehicle
8:35 a.m., Feb. 26, Cabrillo Highway at Pescadero Creek Road
A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.
Princeton
Public intoxication
7:32 p.m., March 2, 200 block of Capistrano Road
A 53-year-old Tracy woman
reportedly was intoxicated in public. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo
County jail, to be released
once sober.
Unincorporated
Drugs
10:23 a.m., March 3,
San Mateo Road at Skyline Boulevard
A 26-year-old Clear Lake man
reportedly was in possession
of multiple illegal substances
and drug paraphernalia. He
was also allegedly under the
influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo
County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.