El Granada 

Vehicle burglary 

5:40 p.m., March 4, Coronado Street at Obispo Road 

An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and smashed a window. A purse containing cash and

miscellaneous items was stolen.

 

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

7:31 p.m., Feb. 28, 100 block of Cypress Point Road 

An unknown suspect smashed glass sliding doors in the back of a residence and ransacked part of the interior. The total loss is unknown at this time. 

 

Drugs

2:16 a.m., Feb. 27, Kelly Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue 

A 39-year-old Hayward man reportedly was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released from the scene. 

 

Felony

12:24 a.m., Feb. 26, Higgins Canyon Road at Main Street 

A 50-year-old Long Beach man was found wanted on a felony warrant from the Long Beach Police Department. Lamon Washington was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

 

Fraud

9:24 a.m., Feb. 27, 700 block of Main Street

In December 2019, an unknown suspect made unauthorized online purchases using a business’s account information. The business was able to stop the transaction so there was no financial loss, however a debt collector attempted to collect the money from the business.  

 

Vandalism

3 p.m., March 2, 100 block of Cabrillo Highway

An unknown suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle. The total damage was approximately $3,500. 

 

7:01 p.m., March 4, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

A victim’s vehicle was vandalized resulting in a cost of $400 worth of repairs. 

 

Vehicle burglary 

4:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard 

An unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle by smashing a window and stealing a tool box, a wallet, a backpack with clothing inside and a stereo. The total loss is estimated at $440. 

Pescadero

Recovered vehicle

8:35 a.m., Feb. 26, Cabrillo Highway at Pescadero Creek Road 

A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner. 

 

Princeton

Public intoxication

7:32 p.m., March 2, 200 block of Capistrano Road 

A 53-year-old Tracy woman

reportedly was intoxicated in public. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo

County jail, to be released

once sober. 

 

Unincorporated 

Drugs

10:23 a.m., March 3,

San Mateo Road at Skyline Boulevard

A 26-year-old Clear Lake man

reportedly was in possession

of multiple illegal substances

and drug paraphernalia. He

was also allegedly under the

influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo

County jail. 

