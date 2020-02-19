  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Drugs 

10:15 p.m., Feb. 8, 500 block of Kelly Avenue 

During a traffic stop, deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle. A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.  

 

DUI

1:41 a.m., Feb. 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at Venice Boulevard 

A 25-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and released to a sobering center.

 

Shoplifting 

7:49 p.m., Feb. 7, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

An unknown suspect entered a drugstore and stole several pieces of merchandise. Surveillance footage from the store showed a man with black hair and a mustache wearing a red, plaid, long- sleeve shirt with a black vest and blue jeans reportedly stole the items. The loss was estimated at $255.91. 

 

Stolen vehicle 

8 a.m., Feb. 10, 0 block of Nasturtium Road 

An unknown suspect stole a parked vehicle from the street.

La Honda

Tampering with vehicle 

10:45 p.m., Feb. 7, 100 block of Pope Road 

An unknown suspect stole a license plate off a vehicle. 

Moss Beach

Stolen vehicle

Feb. 12, 500 block of

California Avenue

Someone reported a vehicle

theft that had occurred two

 years ago. It turns out the

vehicle had been legally

towed as an abandoned

vehicle.

Princeton 

Assault 

7:49 a.m., Feb. 10, 100 block of Standord Avenue

A 44-year-old Moss Beach man reportedly assaulted a victim with a metal pry bar. A deputy transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

 

Concealed weapon

2:40 a.m., Feb. 9, 200 block of Capistrano Road 

A 45-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly found inside a closed business. He provided deputies with false identity and reportedly had a concealed fixed blade knife inside his jacket pocket. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

 

Tampering with vehicle

Feb. 11, Columbia Street at Yale Avenue 

An unknown suspect stole a vehicle license plate.

