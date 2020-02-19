Half Moon Bay
Drugs
10:15 p.m., Feb. 8, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
During a traffic stop, deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle. A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.
DUI
1:41 a.m., Feb. 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at Venice Boulevard
A 25-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and released to a sobering center.
Shoplifting
7:49 p.m., Feb. 7, 100 block of San Mateo Road
An unknown suspect entered a drugstore and stole several pieces of merchandise. Surveillance footage from the store showed a man with black hair and a mustache wearing a red, plaid, long- sleeve shirt with a black vest and blue jeans reportedly stole the items. The loss was estimated at $255.91.
Stolen vehicle
8 a.m., Feb. 10, 0 block of Nasturtium Road
An unknown suspect stole a parked vehicle from the street.
La Honda
Tampering with vehicle
10:45 p.m., Feb. 7, 100 block of Pope Road
An unknown suspect stole a license plate off a vehicle.
Moss Beach
Stolen vehicle
Feb. 12, 500 block of
California Avenue
Someone reported a vehicle
theft that had occurred two
years ago. It turns out the
vehicle had been legally
towed as an abandoned
vehicle.
Princeton
Assault
7:49 a.m., Feb. 10, 100 block of Standord Avenue
A 44-year-old Moss Beach man reportedly assaulted a victim with a metal pry bar. A deputy transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Concealed weapon
2:40 a.m., Feb. 9, 200 block of Capistrano Road
A 45-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly found inside a closed business. He provided deputies with false identity and reportedly had a concealed fixed blade knife inside his jacket pocket. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Tampering with vehicle
Feb. 11, Columbia Street at Yale Avenue
An unknown suspect stole a vehicle license plate.
