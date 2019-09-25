Half Moon Bay
Drugs
10:28 p.m., Sept. 16, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly attempted to destroy a cigarette pack with suspected narcotics inside. The narcotics were located and the man was booked into San Mateo County jail.
2:57 p.m., Sept. 17, Naomi Patridge Trail
A 29-year-old transient man was found reportedly in possession of a meth pipe. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
12:27 a.m., Sept. 18, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 21-year-old San Mateo County man reportedly was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
DUI
6:38 p.m., Sept. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to a traffic collision and found two vehicles were located with moderate front end damage and one of the vehicles had minor rear end damage. One of the drivers, a 41-year-old Mountain View man, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail. No injuries were reported.
Public intoxication
7:03 p.m., Sept. 18, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 39-year-old transient man was found allegedly wearing a pair of orange jail slippers that had been taken from the San Mateo County jail. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the jail.
Vehicle burglary
10 a.m., Sept. 13, 1000 block of Dwight Avenue
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect stole two black cameras and Kodak 50mm film. The stolen property was valued at $737.
6:34 p.m., Sept. 13, 4200 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed the front and rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.
Montara
Public intoxication
11:07 p.m., Sept. 17, 8400 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 31-year-old Oregon man was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Moss Beach
Drugs
6:12 p.m., Sept. 18, Etheldore Street at Sunshine Valley Road
During a traffic stop, a deputy reportedly found Foimai Vaeina Jr., 19, of San Francisco wanted on a felony warrant. He was also reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
Drugs
1:30 a.m., Sept. 18, Johnson Pier
During a traffic stop, a deputy reported two people in a suspicious vehicle late at night. The 33-year-old Santa Rosa man driving the vehicle was reportedly in possession of a narcotic medication not prescribed to him and the 51-year-old transient man passenger was allegedly in possession of a glass pipe and a state ID card that did not belong to him. Both were cited and released on their promise to appear.
Vandalism
8 p.m., Sept. 13, 400 block of Capistrano Road
An unknown suspect vandalized a victim’s vehicle by breaking the front passenger side window while it was parked.
Unincorporated
DUI
12:45 a.m., Sept. 12, Magellan Avenue at Mirada Road
A 65-year-old Sacramento man was reportedly showing signs of being intoxicated and was placed through a series of field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI and transported to a sobering center where he was cited and released once sober.
Illegal possession of wildlife
12:38 a.m., Sept. 12, 100 block of Tunitas Creek Road
Deputies reportedly found two people loitering at the beach. The two, from Sunnyvale, were allegedly in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. Violation of parole
10:31 p.m., Sept. 12, 300 block of Verde Road
Deputies responded to a woman reportedly screaming in a vehicle. When deputies resonded, a 33-year-old Salinas man allegedly fled on foot. The woman stated the man was the driver and the pair had gotten into a verbal argument. The man was driving with a suspended license and was in violation of his parole. He was arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail.
