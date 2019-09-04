Half Moon Bay
DUI
8:44 p.m., Aug. 30, 12500 block of San Mateo Road
A vehicle was observed by law enforcement traveling too fast and following another vehicle too closely. The suspect vehicle allegedly drifted over the fog lines and onto the double yellow lines. A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy performed a traffic stop and reportedly found the driver to be intoxicated. California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and completed the DUI investigation and subsequent arrest.
Drugs
10:25 p.m., Aug. 27, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 53-year-old Santa Rosa man allegedly was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also determined to have been reported missing from his hometown. He was cited and released on his promise to appear and removed from the missing persons system.
Grand theft
11:55 p.m., Aug. 24, 200 block of San Mateo Road
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect took a laptop and a pair of shoes from a vehicle. The loss was estimated at $2,050.
Identity theft
1 p.m., Aug. 3, 400 block of Metzgar Street
A deputy took a report of an ongoing problem with identity theft, which began in 2010 when an unknown subject accessed a person’s personal information. The thief may still be using her identity.
Public intoxication
3:46 p.m., Aug. 30, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 52-year-old Redwood City man was reportedly seen drinking and stumbling around in a parking lot. The man was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Suspended license
5 p.m., Aug. 26, Beach Avenue at Frontage Road
A 51-year-old Half Moon Bay man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
10:58 p.m., Aug. 26, Frontage Road at Wave Avenue
During a traffic stop, a 49-year-old Riverside man was found wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Riverside and driving with a suspended license. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
3:53 p.m., Aug. 30, Broadway at Prospect
A 55-year-old Fremont man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Trespassing
6:29 a.m., Aug. 30, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 35-year-old Daly City woman was reportedly in a store where she had previously been banned from entering. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Trespassing
2:24 a.m., Aug. 27, Tunitas Beach
Several people from the South Bay were cited and released for being on the beach after hours.
