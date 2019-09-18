Half Moon Bay
Drugs
1:05 a.m., Sept. 10, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
A 29-year-old transient man was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and was cited and released on his promise to appear.
7:07 p.m., Sept. 10, 1100 block of Main Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alleged altercation involving an intoxicated hitchhiker. The 36-year-old Paso Robles woman was reportedly too intoxicated to care for herself. She was also allegedly in possession of a needle with an unknown clear liquid inside. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Public intoxication
5:10 p.m., Sept. 9, 300 block of Main Street
Deputies were dispatched to perform a welfare check. A 30-year-old transient man was apparently too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Montara
Stolen vehicle
12 p.m., Sept. 9, 1100 block of E. Montara Boulevard
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect took a vehicle from a residential garage. The victim was traveling southbound on Highway 1 when he observed his vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The victim attempted to follow the suspect, but lost sight of the car.
Unincorporated
Identity theft
8:43 a.m., Sept. 11, 200 block of Allen Road
A person reported that she was a victim of identity theft. She stated she received a phone call from “Apple Care” advising her that her computer was compromised. The unknown caller stated that in order to fix the computer the victim would have to go to two separate stores and purchase three $500 gift cards. The victim complied and gave the gift card numbers to the caller, resulting in a loss of $1,500.
Robbery
12:30 a.m., Sept. 11, Clouds Rest at Skyline Boulevard
An armed robbery was reported when two to three unknown suspects pointed a handgun at a person and demanded money. The loss was approximately $60 to $80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.