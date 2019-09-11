  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

Half Moon Bay  

Battery

11:39 p.m., Sept. 1

Deputies contacted a juvenile with injuries consistent of being involved in a fight. The juvenile was uncooperative and would not provide a statement. He was transported to the hospital for swelling to the face. 

Burglary

10 a.m., Aug. 31, 0 block of Lewis Foster Drive

A theft was reported when an unknown suspect took keys, a wallet and phone from a school locker. The loss was estimated at $900. 

Drugs

10 a.m., Sept. 1, Naomi Patridge Trail 

A 23-year-old Pescadero man was found sleeping in a tent in an area with posted “No trespassing” signs. He was reportedly found in possession of a loaded methamphetamine pipe. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

5 p.m., Sept. 4, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway 

During a traffic stop, a deputy found a vehicle displaying expired registration. The 29-year-old Half Moon Bay driver was found reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia with a white powdery residue believed to be cocaine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear. 

Felony warrant 

2:15 a.m., Sept. 8, 100 block of Dwight Avenue 

Grover Mathis III, 38, of San Francisco was found wanted on a felony warrant out of San Francisco County. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

Hit-and-run

8:59 a.m., Sept. 6, 0 block of Lewis Foster Drive 

An unknown driver rear-ended the victim’s vehicle and left the scene, according to law enforcement. 

Indecent exposure

10:54 p.m., Sept. 6, Heskin Avenue

A person reported that an 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly exposed himself to him and two other victims. The man reportedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and later admitted to the incident. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

Information report 

11:45 a.m., Aug. 31, 0 block of San Mateo Road 

Deputies observed smoke coming from a homeless encampment. They found furniture and garbage engulfed in flames. Fire personnel and deputies extinguished the fire. There is no suspicion of arson. 

Stolen vehicle

2:03 a.m., Sept. 3, 300 block of Cabrillo Highway 

A reckless driver was reported and when deputies arrived on scene they learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tracy. The 32-year-old Tracy man driving the vehicle was located and reportedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of a pipe and methamphetamine. Hector Antonio Medina was also wanted on a felony warrant out of Tracy. Medina was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

Trespass 

6:40 p.m., Sept. 1, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue 

A deputy reportedly found two people trespassing in an area surrounded by a fence with a hole in it. The 41-year-old Half Moon Bay man provided a false name and was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

 

Montara

Vehicle burglary

11:30 p.m., Sept. 5, 8100 block of Cabrillo Highway

A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed two windows of a vehicle and took a backpack containing a laptop and accessories. The loss is estimated at $2,576. 

 

Moss Beach 

Public intoxication 

6:11 p.m., Sept. 5, 100 block of Beach Way 

Deputies responded to a report of two people refusing to leave a restaurant. One of the people, a 47-year-old San Francisco man, stated he wouldn’t leave unless arrested. He was reportedly determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself and resisted arrest. Restaurant employees signed a citizen’s arrest form. The man was taken to San Mateo County jail. 

 

Princeton 

Animal bite 

11:26 a.m., Sept. 2, 200 block of Capistrano Road 

A person was bitten when trying to break up a dogfight. The case was forwarded to Animal Control. 

 

Unincorporated 

Drugs

12:40 a.m., Sept. 3, Highway 1 at Highway 84

A 45-year-old Hayward man was found in a vehicle reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The man was cited and released on his promise to appear. 

11:49 p.m., Sept. 3, 0 block of Bernal Avenue

Deputies contacted two people in a vehicle. The passenger was on probation with search and seizure conditions. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia belonging to the 30-year-old Montara driver. He was cited and released on his promise to appear. 

Illegal possession of wildlife

10:49 p.m., Sept. 1, Tunitas beach

Multiple people were cited for loitering on the beach after hours. Two Hayward residents were also cited for possession of Dungeness crab out of season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments