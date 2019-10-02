  1. Home
Half Moon Bay  

Burglary

4 p.m., Sept. 19, 700 block of Grandview Boulevard 

A theft was reported when an unknown suspect entered a residence through an unlocked rear door and took a computer and watches. The loss was estimated at $2,300. 

Drugs

2:08 p.m., Sept. 22, 500 Block of Kelly Avenue 

A 62-year-old San Bernardino man was found reportedly drunk in public. He was determined to be unable to care for himself. He was arrested and released once sober. 

6:41 p.m., Sept. 24, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

A suspicious vehicle was reported and when the 23-year-old Moss Beach driver was contacted he was reportedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and heroin. He was cited and released on his promise to appear. 

DUI

11:30 p.m., Sept. 25, N. Cabrillo Highway at Terrace Avenue 

A 35-year-old Pacifica woman was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road. She failed field sobriety tests and was also unlicensed. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

Scam 

9:29 a.m., Sept. 20, 2000 block of Bordeaux Lane 

A scam attempt was reported when a man received a phone call from someone claiming to be his mother who stated she had been abducted. The man’s mother was located at work. There was no merit to the allegation.

 

Montara

Vandalism

2 p.m., Sept. 20, 600 block of George Street 

Vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect smashed a window, causing approximately $500 in damage. 

 

Pescadero 

Vehicle burglary 

5 p.m., Sept. 23, 9000 block of Highway 1 

An unknown suspect smashed a window and took a laptop and tote bag. The loss was estimated at $4,030. 

DUI

1:39 a.m., Sept. 22, Cabrillo Highway at Pescadero Creek Road 

During a welfare check, deputies located a vehicle and California Highway Patrol arrived on scene to assist. A 29-year-old Watsonville man was reportedly found as a passenger of the vehicle. He was allegedly intoxicated and had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was cited and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.  

 

Princeton

Trespass

2:28 p.m., Sept. 20, 0 block of Johnson Pier

A 31-year-old Oregon man was reportedly trespassing at a retail store he had been previously banned from entering. The reporting party signed a citizen’s arrest form and the man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

 

Unincorporated 

DUI

11:01 p.m., Sept. 24, Elk Tree Road at Skyline Boulevard 

While assisting California Highway Patrol with a traffic collision investigation, a driver allegedly drove around a deputy’s vehicle and the closed roadway. CHP located the suspected vehicle and found the driver reportedly intoxicated. CHP conducted the DUI investigation and subsequent arrest. 

Theft

5:55 p.m., Sept. 25, Martin’s Beach

Someone smashed a window and took a backpack containing a birth certificate and clothing. The loss was estimated at $100.

