Half Moon Bay

Battery

5 p.m., Oct. 23, 400 block of Magnolia Street 

A man was a victim of battery with serious bodily injury following a physical fight with his older brother, a 28-year-old Half Moon Bay man, in their home. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries and the brother was booked in San Mateo County jail. 

Drugs 

8:46 p.m., Oct. 23, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

A shoplifter was reported for allegedly stealing an employee’s wallet. A 44-year-old La Honda man reportedly admitted to taking the wallet and was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail. 

DUI

3:21 p.m., Oct. 22, 200 block of Main Street

A 53-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center. 

Hit-and-run

10:55 a.m., Oct. 23, 200 block of Pilarcitos Avenue 

There was a two-vehicle collision and one of the drivers failed to stay on scene to exchange insurance and contact information. 

 

Princeton

Drugs 

12:49 a.m., Oct. 20, 400 block of Capistrano Road 

Deputies responded to a call from a bar due to a physical altercation between six people. When law enforcement arrived at the establishment, there was no active fight, but many people were still in the area around the bar. While waiting for the people to leave the area, deputies observed two people in a physical altercation in the parking lot. After being told to stop fighting, a 21-year-old El Granada man was arrested for public intoxication. 

 

Moss Beach 

DUI

10:58 a.m., Oct. 19, Carlos Street and Etheldore Street 

A reckless driver was reported driving on Highway 1 in Moss Beach. The driver stopped and was contacted by California Highway Patrol. The driver was determined to be under the influence of and was placed under arrest. 

 

Unincorporated 

Drugs

12:48 a.m., Oct. 21, Highway 92 at Highway 35

A 49-year-old Woodside man was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine. He was cited and released from the scene.

DUI

1:36 a.m., Oct. 19, Avenue Alhambra at Coronado Street 

A 52-year-old Truckee woman appeared to be intoxicated, according to deputies. She was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. She was transported and released to care and custody at a sobering center.

