Half Moon Bay
Drugs
2:47 p.m., Oct. 11, 400 block of Filbert Street
A 49-year-old Half Moon Bay man was contacted for a search of his residence as part of his probation terms. Following the search, he was cited for drug-related charges and released.
2:47 p.m., Oct. 11, 400 block of Filbert Street
A 57-year-old Half Moon Bay man was contacted for a search of his residence as part of his probation terms. Following the search, he was also cited and released after similar charges.
DUI
2:35 a.m., Oct. 5, N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard
A reckless driver was contacted in the parking lot of a convenience store. The 22-year-old Pescadero man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
Identity theft
10 a.m., Oct. 10, 0 block of Miramontes Point Road
An unknown suspect stole a victim’s wallet then used the credit cards to purchase approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise at a retail store. The case is suspended pending further leads.
Trespass
8:35 a.m., Oct. 11, Naomi Patridge Trail
A 44-year-old transient man was found sleeping near the trail. He previously had been admonished from trespassing in the area. He was cited and released at the scene.
9:11 a.m., Oct. 11, Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies reported two people reportedly trespassing on private property. A 25-year-old Moonridge woman was found allegedly in possession of an imitation firearm. She and a 41-year-old Half Moon Bay man were cited and released at the scene.
Miramar
Vandalism
7:14 a.m., Oct. 9, 400 block of Mirada Road
Vandalism was reported on a footbridge and cliff side. A backpack was located near the scene. It contained suspected narcotics, plastic baggies, currency and a spray canister. Two people were found at a nearby residence. A 31-year-old Pacifica man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. The case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review of vandalism charges against the second suspect.
Moss Beach
DUI
12:13 a.m., Oct. 11, 500 block of Virginia Avenue
A driver was stopped for allegedly driving erratically. The man reportedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to complete the DUI investigation and subsequent arrest.
Unincorporated
Drugs
10:34 a.m., Oct. 7, Devil’s Slide
A 50-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a stun gun. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vandalism
5:10 p.m., Oct. 11, Devil’s Slide
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed the passenger window of a rental vehicle and took a backpack containing miscellaneous items valued at approximately $700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.