Half Moon Bay 

Drugs 

10:46 p.m., Oct. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Seymour Avenue 

A 39-year-old Discovery Bay man was allegedly in possession of psilocybin mushrooms. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

10:47 p.m., Oct. 17, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

During a traffic stop, a 54-year-old Acampo man allegedly was in possession of paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released. 

DUI

9:21 p.m., Oct. 18, 11700 block of San Mateo Road 

A 31-year-old San Mateo woman was reportedly under the influence of alcohol while driving. She was given field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest.

She was booked into San Mateo County jail.

Public intoxication 

8:20 p.m., Oct. 13, 100 block of San Mateo Road

A 62-year-old transient man was arrested for public intoxication and having an out-of-county warrant. He was cited for the warrant and booked into San Mateo County jail and released once sober. 

Tampering 

4 a.m., Oct. 14, 1000 block of Golden Gate Avenue 

An unknown suspect tampered with a vehicle while it was parked. The suspect made entry via the unlocked doors and moved things in the passenger side compartment. No property was reported stolen or damaged. 

Trespass 

10:40 a.m., Oct. 12, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail 

A 35-year-old Daly City man allegedly took a shopping cart from a retail store. He was admonished for trespassing at the store and cited and released on his promise to appear. 

 

Montara

Vehicle burglary

7:59 p.m., Oct. 17, 8100 block of Cabrillo Highway

A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed the front passenger side window of a victim’s rental vehicle. The suspect stole a backpack containing a digital camera and other personal items. The loss was estimated at $620. 

 

Unincorporated

Drugs

9:09 p.m., Oct. 16, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road 

During a traffic stop, a 48-year-old San Jose man who was driving allegedly  was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He also was using another person’s identity to avoid prosecution, authorities say. The passenger, a 33-year-old Sacramento woman, was reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was booked into San Mateo County jail and the passenger was cited and released from the scene.   

Verbal altercation 

8 p.m., Oct. 12, 100 block of Verde Road 

An argument was reported at a pumpkin patch. A report was taken to document the incident. 

