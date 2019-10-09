Half Moon Bay
Drugs
2 p.m., Sept. 28, 300 block of San Mateo Road
Following a search, a 26-year-old transient on probation was found allegedly in possession of a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Felony warrant
6 p.m., Oct. 3, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
During a traffic stop, a 25-year-old Hayward man was found to be wanted on a felony warrant. Shawn Allen Gifford was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Trespass
7:40 a.m., Sept. 29, 300 block of San Mateo Road
A person reported two transients were on private property. One of the people, a 50-year-old man, was found reportedly trespassing on the property he had been banned from. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
El Granada
Fraud
2:23 a.m., Sept. 11, 200 block of Coronado Avenue
A victim reported a case of fraud after responding to an ad for a home rental listing and wiring $6,765 to an unknown suspect. Later, the victim contacted the homeowner and learned the residence was not for rent.
Miramar
Vandalism
7:15 a.m., Oct. 3, 100 block of Cortez Avenue
Vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect smashed a window of a vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.
Montara
Battery
4 p.m., Sept. 28, 900 block of Cedar Street
A landlord and tenant reportedly got into an argument over the use of a refrigerator. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone and arms while the victim was recording. The victim was not injured and wanted the incident documented.
Moss Beach
DUI
7:40 p.m., Sept. 29, 500 block of Virginia Avenue
A hit-and-run collision was reported. Deputies were able to locate the suspect and California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to complete a DUI investigation and subsequent arrest.
Trespassing
5:17 p.m., Sept. 29, 600 block of Marine Boulevard
A 55-year-old Woodland woman was reportedly trespassing. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Vehicle burglary
10:45 p.m., Oct. 4, Montara State Beach
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed windows to three vehicles and took approximately $1,845 in property.
