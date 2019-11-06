El Granada
DUI
12:45 a.m., Nov. 3, 2800 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A one-vehicle collision was reported and the 29-year-old El Granada driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Half Moon Bay
Assault
6:58 p.m., Oct. 31, 400 block of Beach Avenue
A physical altercation was reported in Half Moon Bay. During the fight, one person sustained minor injuries to his face and arms but refused medical treatment. The other person did not have any visible injuries but was transported to the San Mateo Medical Center as a precaution. Both people declined prosecution.
Drugs
5:08 p.m., Oct. 28, 100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 50-year-old Rancho Navarro woman was contacted in a shopping center and was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Mendocino County. At the same time, a 28-year-old transient man was allegedly found in possession of suspected heroin and hypodermic needles. Both were arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
11:02 p.m., Oct. 30, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
A 43-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found reportedly in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. In an attempt to destroy the evidence, the man allegedly threw the illegal item away from the investigating deputies. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
5:20 p.m., Nov. 2, 100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a 24-year-old Redwood City man in a parking lot of a shopping center. He was reportedly aggressive and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. During an evaluation, he was allegedly determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
DUI
1 a.m., Nov. 1, N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
A 36-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was found reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.
10:16 p.m., Nov. 2, Main Street at San Mateo Road
A 46-year-old San Jose man was contacted during a traffic stop and found to be reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vandalism
11:56 p.m., Oct. 31, 200 block of Main Street
An unknown amount of money was stolen from two coin-operated machines. The machines were damaged in the process.
7:30 a.m., Nov. 2, 200 block of Miramontes Avenue
An unknown suspect threw eggs at a victim’s residence causing $10,000 worth of paint damage.
La Honda
Vandalism
6 p.m., 0 block of Skyline Drive
An unknown suspect shattered the front window of a Volkswagen. The damage is estimated at $300.
Montara
Drugs
5:21 a.m., Oct. 31, 0 block of North Devil’s Slide Road
A 23-year-old San Francisco man was reportedly in possession of suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released at the scene.
Moss Beach
Felony warrant
6:09 p.m., Nov. 2, 300 block of California Avenue
A 34-year-old Moss Beach man was found wanted on a felony warrant. Joseph Surick was found in a family member’s residence, which is not allowed under court orders. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Moonridge
Drugs
11:11 p.m., Oct. 29, Iris Lane at Miramontes Point Road
A 30-year-old Moonridge man was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
Identity theft
6 p.m., Oct. 24, 200 block of West Point Avenue
An unknown suspect entered an unlocked parked vehicle. Two bank cards were taken from the vehicle and used to make purchases.
Unincorporated
Vandalism
Nov. 2, 200 block of Cortez Avenue
An unknown suspect entered a property and cut an electrical prong powering a water fountain.
