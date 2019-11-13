  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Drugs

1:48 a.m., Nov. 4, 200 block of San Mateo Road 

A 35-year-old El Granada woman was reportedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. She was cited and released at the scene.

2:31 p.m., Nov. 4, 400 block of Filbert Street 

A 59-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was allegedly in possession of a suspected methamphetamine pipe. She was cited and released at the scene. 

DUI

10:22 p.m., Nov. 6, N. Cabrillo Highway at Kehoe Avenue

A 56-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was driving while being on probation for a DUI. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

11:57 p.m., Nov. 6, 4100 block of Cabrillo Highway 

A 25-year-old Ojai man was reportedly driving under the influence. He was cited and released to a sobering center.

Warrants 

4:31 p.m., Nov. 4, 0 block of Oleander Way 

A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

 

Princeton

Vehicle burglary 

12:56 p.m., Nov. 6, Johnson Pier

An unknown suspect smashed a vehicle window and caused approximately $574 worth of damages. 

 

Unincorporated 

Drugs 

10:20 p.m., Nov. 5, 300 block of Capistrano Road 

A 29-year-old San Mateo County man was reportedly seen walking with an unsteady gait and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. 

