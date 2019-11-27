Half Moon Bay
Assault
2:51 p.m., Nov. 20, 200 block of S. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a physical altercation between two men. There were no injuries and the report was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.
Drugs
12:24 p.m., Nov. 16, 600 block of Main Street
During a traffic stop, a 45-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found in possession of narcotics and was allegedly under the influence of the substance while driving. He was
arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
8:47 p.m., Nov. 20, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old East Palo Alto man was reportedly found in possession of a narcotic and a 20-year-old East Palo Alto man was driving without a license. Both were cited and released.
Public intoxication
1 p.m., Nov. 20, 200 block of S. Cabrillo Highway
A 68-year-old Montara man was reportedly drunk in public and placed under arrest. He was transported to a sobering center.
Vandalism
5:52 p.m., Nov. 16, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
An unknown suspect threw a rock and shattered a community building’s glass window. There were no injuries reported.
8:25 p.m., Nov. 16, 600 block of Grove Street
An unknown suspect used a permanent marker to write obscenities on two vehicles. The registered owners were able to remove the graffiti and there was no permanent damage.
La Honda
DUI
5:48 p.m., Nov. 16, 100 block of Recreation Drive
A California Highway Patrol officer checked on someone inside a vehicle. The woman was arrested reportedly for being under the influence.
Unincorporated
Drugs
10:16 p.m., Nov. 20, California Avenue at Harvard Avenue
A 23-year-old Moss Beach man was reportedly found driving with a suspended license and in possession of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. He was cited and the vehicle was released to a licensed driver.
Mail theft
5:30 p.m., Nov. 5, 700 block of Mindego Hill Road
A person reported the theft of a power supply taken from a mailbox. The loss was estimated at $109.95.
Woodside
Vehicle burglary
3:55 p.m., 16000 block of Skyline Boulevard
A vehicle was broken into and approximately $200 in cash and six credit/debit cards were stolen. The credit cards were reportedly used and resulted in a $1,873.20 loss.
