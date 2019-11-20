  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Battery

4:50 p.m., Nov. 13

A physical altercation was reported when a 16-year-old son reportedly spat in his father’s face and threw a lighter at his forehead. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Youth Services Center.

Drugs 

7:34 a.m., Nov. 12, Alsace Lorraine Avenue at Valdez Avenue 

A 41-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly sleeping in a public area and in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and provided a ride to his home. 

DUI

12:47 a.m., Nov. 9, Main Street at San Mateo Avenue 

A 26-year-old San Jose man was seen driving on the wrong side of the road. He was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center and cited on his promise to appear. 

2:04 a.m., Nov. 9, 100 block of San Mateo Road 

A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and released to a sobering center.

 

Montara 

Stolen vehicle

8 p.m., 8400 block of Cabrillo Highway 

A 35-year-old Daly City man was reportedly found in a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Pacifica Police Department. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail. 

Vehicle burglary

7 p.m., Nov. 13, 8100 block of Cabrillo Highway 

Several vehicle burglaries occurred in a restaurant parking lot. An unknown suspect reportedly took property from one of the three vehicles that were broken into. The total loss of property is approximately $2,130.

 

Unincorporated 

Assault 

9:55 a.m., Nov. 12, 0 block of Apple Orchard Way 

A family dispute between adults escalated to a physical altercation. An 18-year-old woman reportedly grabbed a knife and threatened family members. While trying to take the weapon away from her, a family member sustained a minor laceration. The woman was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

