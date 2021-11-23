El Granada
Public Intoxication
6:03 p.m., Nov. 13, 200 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
8:20 p.m., Nov. 15, 0-100 block Pilarcitos Avenue at Oak Avenue
Deputies arrested a man who they said violated his probation and had marijuana they believe he intended to sell. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Hit and run
7:22 p.m., Nov. 15, 500 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested a man who was involved in a head-on vehicle collision and left without exchanging information.
Public intoxication
3:02 a.m., Nov. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Filbert Street
Deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Moss Beach
Drunken driving
10:28 a.m. Nov. 17, 9800 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk and had an unloaded firearm that was not secured in his vehicle. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Vehicle burglary
2:45 p.m., Nov. 13, Airport Street at La Granada Street
Sometime between 1:45 and 2:45 p.m., someone broke into a rental vehicle and stole $735 worth of property.
Princeton
Warrant
5:55 p.m., Nov. 16, 0 block Airport Street at Harvard Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had a suspended license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Unincorporated
Warrant
5:35 a.m., Nov. 14, 0 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who had two outstanding warrants, one from Santa Cruz County and another from Kings County.
