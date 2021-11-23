El Granada

Public Intoxication

6:03 p.m., Nov. 13, 200 block Avenue Alhambra

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

8:20 p.m., Nov. 15, 0-100 block Pilarcitos Avenue at Oak Avenue

Deputies arrested a man who they said violated his probation and had marijuana they believe he intended to sell. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail.

Hit and run

7:22 p.m., Nov. 15, 500 block San Mateo Road

Deputies arrested a man who was involved in a head-on vehicle collision and left without exchanging information.

Public intoxication

3:02 a.m., Nov. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Filbert Street

Deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.

Moss Beach

Drunken driving

10:28 a.m. Nov. 17, 9800 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk and had an unloaded firearm that was not secured in his vehicle. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.

Vehicle burglary

2:45 p.m., Nov. 13, Airport Street at La Granada Street

Sometime between 1:45 and 2:45 p.m., someone broke into a rental vehicle and stole $735 worth of property.

Princeton

Warrant

5:55 p.m., Nov. 16, 0 block Airport Street at Harvard Avenue

Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had a suspended license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Unincorporated

Warrant

5:35 a.m., Nov. 14, 0 block Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who had two outstanding warrants, one from Santa Cruz County and another from Kings County.

